La Niña may have passed us by here in Australia , however that doesn't mean it's time to retire our umbrellas and raincoats just yet.

For most of us umbrellas are acquired through panic shopping at corner stores after being caught in a flash thunder storm as we walk home, resigning to paying the overpriced price tag or risk getting soggy.

However we think we can all also relate to the struggle of dealing with a poor quality umbrella, fighting the flipping in windy weather, broken spokes and faulty buttons.

It may seem bougie but investing in a good quality umbrella will make a world of difference when the next rainy day rolls around, and they also don't have to mean forking out a lot of money (although you can!).

Below, we're taking a look at our favourite umbrellas to shop for rainy days and they're as stylish as they are quality.