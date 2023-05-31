The best umbrellas to buy in 2023
Blunt Umbrellas Metro, $129 at THE ICONIC
Okay this is a splurge worthy umbrella we can get behind. The high quality umbrellas are collapsible and compact to fit in your handbag and is great for those on the move.
The Good Brand Recycled fabric umbrella, $49.95 at Myer
An eco-friendly option made from 100 per cent recycled pongee fabric to prevent plastic going to landfill.
Cue Vivid green cane umbrella, $40 at THE ICONIC
Cue know their stuff when it comes to style and this kelly green umbrella is particularly on trend.
Anatole Paris Micro umbrella, $59.95 at Hardtofind
This ultra-mini umbrella is perfect for those who may carry a particularly mini purse and don't want to lug around an oversized umbrella. It actually folds up to around the size of your average mobile phone.
Mimco Mim-mazing umbrella, $59.95 at Myer
This classy umbrella means you don't have to sacrifice style for function, it's also made from 100 recycled polyester.
New Realms umbrella, $39.20 (usually $49) at Gorman
Gorman know their prints and we can't get enough of their bold and beautiful umbrellas that are so eye-catching you won't have to worry about that dreaded umbrella mix up.
WATCH: Rainy Day Chocolate Cake