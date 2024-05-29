  •  
These crock-pots will revolutionise your cooking

Easy to use, even easier to clean!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist

Whether you are feeding a family or just yourself, a crock-pot will take the hassle out of creating and cooking delicious homemade meals. 

Easy to use and even easier to clean, investing in a quality crock-pot will help you save both money and time when it comes to cooking in your kitchen.

What is a crock-pot?

A crock-pot uses moist heat to cook food over a long period of time. Usually, food will be cooked between 170 and 280 degrees over several hours. 

What is the difference between a slow cooker and a crock-pot?

There is no difference between a slow cooker and a crock-pot. There is however a brand called Crockpot that is a leading producer of slow cookers, pressure cookers, and multi-cookers. 

2024’s Top Crock-Pots

  1. Crock-pot Digital Slow Cooker with Hinged Lid, 4.7L, $79.00, Amazon
  2. Crock-pot Sear and Slow Cooker, 5L, $159, David Jones
  3. Crock-pot Easy Express Release, 7.6L, $220, Appliances Online

The Best Crock-Pots to Shop in 2024

(Credit: Crock-Pot)

01

Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker CPE200

from $149 at The Good Guys

This versatile crock-pot will see you pressure cooking, sauteing, slow cooking, steaming and even making rice in no time!

With seven in-built programs and five individual cooking functions, you’ll have quick, healthy meals that the whole family will love at the touch of a button with minimal effort.

Key features:

  • Five cooking functions
  • Fast to cook
  • Seven one-touch programs are in-built
  • Airtight locking lid
  • 5.7-litre capacity
  • Removable non-stick cooking pot

Available at:

(Credit: Crock-Pot)

02

Crock Pot Express Easy Release CPE210

from $169 at Stan Cash

Have a variety of healthy, homemade meals at your fingertips with just the click of a button with this Express Easy Release Pressure Multicooker Crock-Pot. 

Allowing you to pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, steam, make yoghurt and more, you’ll not only be able to cook with minimal effort and minimal clean-up, but will also be able to take advantage of the 13 one-touch in-built programs to ensure your dishes are made just right every single time.

Key features:

  • Eight kitchen appliances in one
  • 5.7 litre capacity
  • The removable non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher-safe
  • Airtight locking lid
  • Easy-release steam dial
  • Status bar to monitor pressurisation and pre-heat progress
  • Fast to go
  • 13 one-touch programs in-built

Available at:

(Credit: Crock-Pot)

03

Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multi-Cooker CPE300

from $191 at Appliances Online

With a huge 7.6 litre capacity, you’ll be able to prepare meals for up to 12 people with this extra large crock-pot. 

What we especially love is the versaility in cooking functions which allow for pressure cooking, slow cooking, searing, sauteing, simmering, boiling and steaming.

Key features:

  • Eight cooking functions
  • Fast to cook
  • Seven one-touch programs are in-built
  • Airtight locking lid
  • 7.6-litre capacity
  • Removable non-stick cooking pot
  • Accompanying recipe book
  • Including accessories such as glass lid, steaming rack and serving spoon

Available at:

(Credit: Crock-Pot)

04

Crock-Pot Express Easy Release XL Multi-Cooker CPE310

from $197.99 at Amazon

Perfect for entertaining guests, feeding your family, and batch cooking, this crock-pot multicooker offers convenience without compromising on quality. 

With endless mealtime possibilities available due to several in-built settings, you’ll be able to feed up to 12 people at once, 70% quicker than traditional cooking methods.

Key features:

  • 15 one-touch cook settings in-built
  • Cook meals up to 70% faster
  • Superior scratch resistance
  • 7.6 litre capacity
  • Easy-release steam dial

Available at:

(Credit: Crock-Pot)

05

Crock-Pot Sear and Slow Cooker CHP700

from $37.25 at Target

This circular white croc-pot allows you to sear and saute in the pot directly over induction, gas, and electric cooktops. 

Built to last and more durable than non-stick coatings, this versatile multi-cooker is an easy solution for busy households who want to make quick meals that are also healthy and delicious.

Key features:

  • Faster cooking with DuraCeramaic
  • Scratch resistant
  • Auto keep warm function
  • Programmable digital controls
  • 5-litre capacity

Available at:

Is it worth having a crock-pot?

Yes, it is 100% worth investing in a crock-pot for your kitchen! By using a crock-pot for your cooking, you’ll be able to turn cheaper cuts of meat into substantial and scrumptious dishes as well as cook a huge variety of other dishes such as curries, soups, and more! Using a crock-pot also requires minimal effort, simply set and forget until the timer runs down, and voila – a beautiful meal!

