Whether you are feeding a family or just yourself, a crock-pot will take the hassle out of creating and cooking delicious homemade meals.

Easy to use and even easier to clean, investing in a quality crock-pot will help you save both money and time when it comes to cooking in your kitchen.

What is a crock-pot?

A crock-pot uses moist heat to cook food over a long period of time. Usually, food will be cooked between 170 and 280 degrees over several hours.

What is the difference between a slow cooker and a crock-pot?

There is no difference between a slow cooker and a crock-pot. There is however a brand called Crockpot that is a leading producer of slow cookers, pressure cookers, and multi-cookers.

2024’s Top Crock-Pots

Crock-pot Digital Slow Cooker with Hinged Lid, 4.7L, $79.00, Amazon Crock-pot Sear and Slow Cooker, 5L, $159, David Jones Crock-pot Easy Express Release, 7.6L, $220, Appliances Online

The Best Crock-Pots to Shop in 2024

(Credit: Crock-Pot) 01 Crock-Pot Express Multi-Cooker CPE200 from $149 at The Good Guys This versatile crock-pot will see you pressure cooking, sauteing, slow cooking, steaming and even making rice in no time! With seven in-built programs and five individual cooking functions, you’ll have quick, healthy meals that the whole family will love at the touch of a button with minimal effort. Key features: Five cooking functions

Fast to cook

Seven one-touch programs are in-built

Airtight locking lid

5.7-litre capacity

Removable non-stick cooking pot Available at: $160 at Appliances Online

$179 at Myer

$179 at Harvey Norman Shop Now

(Credit: Crock-Pot) 02 Crock Pot Express Easy Release CPE210 from $169 at Stan Cash Have a variety of healthy, homemade meals at your fingertips with just the click of a button with this Express Easy Release Pressure Multicooker Crock-Pot. Allowing you to pressure cook, slow cook, cook rice, steam, make yoghurt and more, you’ll not only be able to cook with minimal effort and minimal clean-up, but will also be able to take advantage of the 13 one-touch in-built programs to ensure your dishes are made just right every single time. Key features: Eight kitchen appliances in one

5.7 litre capacity

The removable non-stick cooking pot is dishwasher-safe

Airtight locking lid

Easy-release steam dial

Status bar to monitor pressurisation and pre-heat progress

Fast to go

13 one-touch programs in-built Available at: $174 at Appliances Online

$199 at The Good Guys

$219 at Myer Shop Now

(Credit: Crock-Pot) 03 Crock-Pot Express Crock XL Multi-Cooker CPE300 from $191 at Appliances Online With a huge 7.6 litre capacity, you’ll be able to prepare meals for up to 12 people with this extra large crock-pot. What we especially love is the versaility in cooking functions which allow for pressure cooking, slow cooking, searing, sauteing, simmering, boiling and steaming. Key features: Eight cooking functions

Fast to cook

Seven one-touch programs are in-built

Airtight locking lid

7.6-litre capacity

Removable non-stick cooking pot

Accompanying recipe book

Including accessories such as glass lid, steaming rack and serving spoon Available at: $219 at The Good Guys

$219 at Myer

$260 at Amazon Shop Now

(Credit: Crock-Pot) 04 Crock-Pot Express Easy Release XL Multi-Cooker CPE310 from $197.99 at Amazon Perfect for entertaining guests, feeding your family, and batch cooking, this crock-pot multicooker offers convenience without compromising on quality. With endless mealtime possibilities available due to several in-built settings, you’ll be able to feed up to 12 people at once, 70% quicker than traditional cooking methods. Key features: 15 one-touch cook settings in-built

Cook meals up to 70% faster

Superior scratch resistance

7.6 litre capacity

Easy-release steam dial Available at: $221 at Appliances Online

$249 at Harvey Norman

$249 at Crock-pot Shop Now

(Credit: Crock-Pot) 05 Crock-Pot Sear and Slow Cooker CHP700 from $37.25 at Target This circular white croc-pot allows you to sear and saute in the pot directly over induction, gas, and electric cooktops. Built to last and more durable than non-stick coatings, this versatile multi-cooker is an easy solution for busy households who want to make quick meals that are also healthy and delicious. Key features: Faster cooking with DuraCeramaic

Scratch resistant

Auto keep warm function

Programmable digital controls

5-litre capacity Available at: $79 at Amazon

$169 at Appliances Online

$169 at Crock-pot Shop Now

Is it worth having a crock-pot?

Yes, it is 100% worth investing in a crock-pot for your kitchen! By using a crock-pot for your cooking, you’ll be able to turn cheaper cuts of meat into substantial and scrumptious dishes as well as cook a huge variety of other dishes such as curries, soups, and more! Using a crock-pot also requires minimal effort, simply set and forget until the timer runs down, and voila – a beautiful meal!

