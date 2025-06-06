Sick of staring at a mountain of pots and pans? Wish there was a way to cook delicious meals faster, without sacrificing flavour? Let us introduce you to the pressure cooker – aka your ticket to great food in a flash.
But what exactly is a pressure cooker? Simply put, it’s a kitchen appliance that harnesses the power of pressure and steam to cook food in record time. Whether you’re whipping up a hearty stew, tenderising tough cuts of meat, or steaming veggies to perfection, the pressure cooker is your go-to gadget for effortless cooking.
But what sets it apart from its culinary cousins? Unlike the slow cooker, which simmers dishes for hours on end, the pressure cooker works its magic a lot faster. By sealing in steam and increasing pressure, it also retains more nutrients and flavours compared to traditional cooking methods.
So, if you’re ready to embrace easy cooking, it’s time to hop on the pressure cooker bandwagon. Below, we round up our top picks.
7 best pressure cookers to shop in Australia in 2025
Breville The Fast Slow Pressure Cooker
$189.95 at Breville
Material: brushed stainless steel
Imagine melt-in-your-mouth slow-cooked meals infused with layers of rich flavour, ready in a fraction of the time. Or, picture perfectly seared chicken breast followed by fluffy jasmine rice, all prepared in a single pot. Well, you don’t have to imagine anymore – this multi-function pressure cooker does it all!
“I don’t usually write reviews, but will make an exception here,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “This cooker cuts down on cooking time. Cuts down on energy use. It’s a one-stop shop. Sauté onions, meat, and garlic on the sauté setting, then add stock or water to pressure cook for one hour for a delicious stew. The steam release valve permeates the house with delicious cooking aromas. Perfect for pull-apart beef (brisket) or pork. Also, soup or curry.”
Key features:
- Pressure and slow cook: combines pressure cooking for fast results and slow cooking for rich flavours
- Sauté, sear, steam, slow cook, pressure cook, and keep warm with a timer
- LCD display and countdown timer
- Removable non-stick bowl for easy cleaning and serving
- Accessories included: steaming tray, trivet, spatula, spoon, and measuring cup
Also available at:
- $189.00 (usually $249) at Amazon
- $199.20 (usually $249) at Myer
- $243 (usually $249) at Appliances Online
Hawkins Contura Pressure Cooker
From $58.90 at Amazon
Sizes: 1.5L, 2L, 3L, 3.5L, 4L, 5L and 6.5L
Materials: Stainless steel and aluminium
With over 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, you simply can’t go wrong with this pressure cooker. You’ll whip up delicious and nutritious meals in no time, making healthy eating convenient and fun. Perfect for busy families on the go.
“I have used pressure cookers every day for 20 years and I’ve owned dozens of them,” said a reviewer who left five stars. “This is my first Hawkins, and it is by far the best that I have owned so far. Its build quality is better than pressure cookers that cost three times as much, and its appearance is very attractive. I bought the four-litre cooker and I am also now going to buy the six-litre one as well, as I am so impressed with this cooker.”
Key features:
- Cooks food faster while preserving nutrients
- Unique curved body allows for effortless stirring and better visibility
- Made from high-quality, hard-anodised aluminium for long-lasting performance
- Sleek black finish absorbs heat faster for energy savings
- Automatic safety valves, sturdy lid placement, and a longer-lasting gasket design
Cuisinart Meal Maker High Pressure Multi Cooker
$299 at The Good Guys
Material: Stainless steel
Say goodbye to stressful weeknight meals – the Cuisinart high-pressure multi-cooker is a versatile appliance that takes the guesswork out of cooking, transforming you into a one-pot maestro.
Key features:
- 12 smart programs for pressure cooking, sautéing, slow cooking, and more
- Three pressure settings for maximum flavour and tender results
- Intuitive LCD display and digital controls
- Removable stainless steel cooking pot (5.7l)
- Triple safety features
Also available at:
Tefal Cook4Me Touch Multicooker and Pressure Cooker
$599.00 at Betta Home Living
Feeling overwhelmed by recipe searches and endless pots? Thankfully, this multicooker from Tefal unlocks a world of culinary possibilities. The Cook4Me Touch is your key to easy cooking, offering a range of features designed for the busy home cook.
Key features:
- Pressure cook for lightning-fast results or slow cook for rich, flavourful dishes
- Built-in recipes and Wi-Fi connectivity
- Large touchscreen display and intuitive controls
- Easy to clean thanks to the removable, non-stick coating pot
- On-screen visuals and clear instructions guide you through each recipe step
- Can be controlled by an app
Also available at:
- $599.95 (usually $699.95) at Tefal
Philips Viva Collection All-In-One Multicooker
$136.15 at Amazon
Material: Metal
The Philips Viva Collection Multicooker gives you a range of functions for effortless cooking. With a 6L capacity, it’s ideal for cooking large batches of food and meal prepping.
It has almost 400 five-star ratings on Amazon, with customers saying they like the quality, ease of cleaning, speed, and value. They also mention it cooks great and will save you money in the long run.
Key features:
- Slow cook, pressure cook, steam, saute, and keep warm features
- Removable, non-stick pot makes cleaning easy
- ProCeramic+ coating offers superior durability and scratch resistance
- Clear LCD display and programmable timer
- Includes a steaming tray, trivet, spatula, spoon, and measuring cup
Also available at:
- $149 at The Good Guys
- $148 (usually $179) at Bing Lee
- $149 (usually $199) at Myer
- $190 (usually $199) at Appliances Online
- $249 at Big W
Russell Hobbs 11-in-1 Digital Multi Cooker
$159 at The Good Guys
Material: Stainless steel
This multicooker simplifies meal prep with 11 preset programs (including pressure cook and bake), digital controls, and a non-stick inner pot. It boasts a 5.3kg capacity for family-sized portions and features auto keep warm and a delayed start timer.
“Love it! Super simple to use,” wrote a satisfied reviewer. “Dishes are delicious and quick. Absolute game changer.” Another added: “A perfect product that produces exactly what we want.”
Key features:
- 11 smart programs: pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, and more
- Intuitive LCD display and digital controls
- Powerful 1000W motor cooks meals quickly
- Removable, non-stick cooking pot and dishwasher-safe parts
- Triple safety features
Also available at:
- $115.60 (usually $149.95) at Amazon
- $135.96 (usually $169.95) at Harris Scarfe
- $149 at Big W
Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker/Pressure Cooker
$219.97 at Amazon
Sizes: 3L and 5.7L
Material: Stainless steel
This best-selling cooker promises faster, healthier, and more convenient cooking. It replaces seven kitchen appliances in one, offering pressure cooking, sautéing, steaming, slow cooking, and more.
“Really impressive pressure cooker which is useful in multiple different ways,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I’ve found it makes excellent porridge, steams vegetables perfectly, and is great at cooking rice. The size is perfect as it’s not too large to take up too much space, but large enough to make a decent-sized meal. The pressure builds very quickly, so you don’t have to wait too long before the cooking starts.”
Key features:
- Over 3000 five-star ratings on Amazon
- Cooks up to 70 per cent faster than traditional methods
- 13 one-touch smart programs for effortless cooking
- 5.7L capacity, perfect for families or meal prep
- Easy to use and clean
- Safe and reliable with 10 safety mechanisms
Also available at:
- $134 (usually $179) at Bing Lee
Which is better, aluminium pressure cookers or stainless pressure cookers?
When comparing aluminium and stainless steel pressure cookers, both have their advantages:
Aluminium pressure cookers are generally more affordable and lightweight. They heat up quickly, making them ideal for fast cooking. However, aluminium can react with acidic foods, potentially affecting the taste and colour of the dish. Additionally, aluminium pressure cookers may not be as durable as stainless steel ones.
Stainless steel pressure cookers are more durable and resistant to scratches and corrosion. They also retain their appearance over time. Stainless steel doesn’t react with acidic foods, so it’s suitable for a wide range of dishes. While stainless steel pressure cookers may be more expensive upfront, they often offer better long-term value due to their durability.
What is the best brand for pressure cookers?
When it comes to choosing the best pressure cooker brand, several options stand out for their quality and versatility. Brands like Instant Pot, Tefal, Breville, Russell Hobbs, and more are well-regarded for their innovative designs, efficient cooking performance, and safety features.