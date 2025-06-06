Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Sick of staring at a mountain of pots and pans? Wish there was a way to cook delicious meals faster, without sacrificing flavour? Let us introduce you to the pressure cooker – aka your ticket to great food in a flash.

But what exactly is a pressure cooker? Simply put, it’s a kitchen appliance that harnesses the power of pressure and steam to cook food in record time. Whether you’re whipping up a hearty stew, tenderising tough cuts of meat, or steaming veggies to perfection, the pressure cooker is your go-to gadget for effortless cooking.

But what sets it apart from its culinary cousins? Unlike the slow cooker, which simmers dishes for hours on end, the pressure cooker works its magic a lot faster. By sealing in steam and increasing pressure, it also retains more nutrients and flavours compared to traditional cooking methods.

So, if you’re ready to embrace easy cooking, it’s time to hop on the pressure cooker bandwagon. Below, we round up our top picks.

7 best pressure cookers to shop in Australia in 2025

Which is better, aluminium pressure cookers or stainless pressure cookers?

When comparing aluminium and stainless steel pressure cookers, both have their advantages:

Aluminium pressure cookers are generally more affordable and lightweight. They heat up quickly, making them ideal for fast cooking. However, aluminium can react with acidic foods, potentially affecting the taste and colour of the dish. Additionally, aluminium pressure cookers may not be as durable as stainless steel ones.

Stainless steel pressure cookers are more durable and resistant to scratches and corrosion. They also retain their appearance over time. Stainless steel doesn’t react with acidic foods, so it’s suitable for a wide range of dishes. While stainless steel pressure cookers may be more expensive upfront, they often offer better long-term value due to their durability.

What is the best brand for pressure cookers?

When it comes to choosing the best pressure cooker brand, several options stand out for their quality and versatility. Brands like Instant Pot, Tefal, Breville, Russell Hobbs, and more are well-regarded for their innovative designs, efficient cooking performance, and safety features.

