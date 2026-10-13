“I am bawling!”: Jai Arrow’s wedding video brings fans to tears

Congratulations to Jai Arrow and Berina Arrow (née Colakovic), who have officially tied the knot.

Advertisement

The couple celebrated their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Sicily, where they got engaged two years earlier.

However, they also officially wed in Sydney’s CBD before they held international festivities.

“Sicily has this beautiful, almost timeless romance to it, and Borgo del Carato felt like somewhere we could completely escape the rest of the world,” the new bride told Vogue Australia about the venue they chose, which is a restored farmhouse.

Congratulations to Jai and Berina Arrow! (Credit: Instagram/regannstephenss)

Advertisement

Since then, the newlyweds have shared a video montage of their wedding on Instagram, which has brought fans to tears.

In the video, fans get a glimpse of the moment Berina and Jai exchanged vows, became husband and wife, and their 18-month-old daughter, Ayla Rae Arrow, hugging the pair.

“WOW this wedding is so beautiful Berina you look stunning. Tears rolling ❤️ ❤️❤️,” one follower wrote.

Advertisement

“Holy crap, I didn’t plan on crying today 🙏🙏🙏,” another commented.

“Jai, you continue to amaze the world at your resilience. Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife x,” a third added.

Earlier this year, the Rabbitohs player revealed he was retiring from the National Rugby League after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

“[We’ve] experienced moments of extraordinary happiness alongside challenges that have tested us in ways we never imagined,” the bride shared.

Advertisement

“Through it all, we’ve continued to choose each other, and I think that’s what makes our love story so special.”

For Berina, she told Vogue the wedding was the opportunity to celebrate the life they’ve built together.

“Our lives have changed enormously over the past two years,” she explained.

Advertisement

“We’ve become parents, navigated incredible highs and faced challenges we never could have anticipated.”

The pair officially wed in Sydney and then celebrated in Sicily. (Credit: Instagram/laurennisabelle)

“It was one of those rare moments when you wish you could stop time.”

The couple then spent their honeymoon in Bodrum, Turkey.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.