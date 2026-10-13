  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Australian Celebrities

“I am bawling!”: Jai Arrow’s wedding video brings fans to tears

Love was in the air.
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Loading the player...

Congratulations to Jai Arrow and Berina Arrow (née Colakovic), who have officially tied the knot.

Advertisement

The couple celebrated their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Sicily, where they got engaged two years earlier.

However, they also officially wed in Sydney’s CBD before they held international festivities.

“Sicily has this beautiful, almost timeless romance to it, and Borgo del Carato felt like somewhere we could completely escape the rest of the world,” the new bride told Vogue Australia about the venue they chose, which is a restored farmhouse.

Congratulations to Jai and Berina Arrow! (Credit: Instagram/regannstephenss)
Advertisement

Since then, the newlyweds have shared a video montage of their wedding on Instagram, which has brought fans to tears.

In the video, fans get a glimpse of the moment Berina and Jai exchanged vows, became husband and wife, and their 18-month-old daughter, Ayla Rae Arrow, hugging the pair.

“WOW this wedding is so beautiful Berina you look stunning. Tears rolling ❤️ ❤️❤️,” one follower wrote.

Advertisement

“Holy crap, I didn’t plan on crying today 🙏🙏🙏,” another commented.

“Jai, you continue to amaze the world at your resilience. Congratulations to you and your beautiful wife x,” a third added.

Earlier this year, the Rabbitohs player revealed he was retiring from the National Rugby League after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

 “[We’ve] experienced moments of extraordinary happiness alongside challenges that have tested us in ways we never imagined,” the bride shared.

Advertisement

“Through it all, we’ve continued to choose each other, and I think that’s what makes our love story so special.”

For Berina, she told Vogue the wedding was the opportunity to celebrate the life they’ve built together.

“Our lives have changed enormously over the past two years,” she explained.

Advertisement

“We’ve become parents, navigated incredible highs and faced challenges we never could have anticipated.”

Jai Arrow Berina Arrow Instagram
The pair officially wed in Sydney and then celebrated in Sicily. (Credit: Instagram/laurennisabelle)

“It was one of those rare moments when you wish you could stop time.”

The couple then spent their honeymoon in Bodrum, Turkey.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

e harmony

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement