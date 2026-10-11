Is Katie Holmes eloping in Europe? Wedding bells are ringing for smitten actress

NEED TO KNOW Katie Holmes and Jason Bard Yarmosky have been spotted touring churches and wedding venues.

and have been spotted touring churches and wedding venues. The couple were first linked in July and are currently enjoying a picture-perfect European holiday.

in July and are currently enjoying a picture-perfect holiday. Following a string of high-profile romances, such as Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, sources say Katie has finally found The One.

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In recent weeks, Katie Holmes has been like a young woman in love for the very first time.

The smitten star has been wining and dining, hiking and cruising around Europe with her artist boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky.

Now insiders say Katie, 47, is so swept up in her fast-moving romance with Jason that she’s hearing wedding bells, with an intimate commitment ceremony with just the two of them present even on the cards!

“Everyone is convinced that, with her family’s approval, Katie has taken the plunge and eloped with Jason in Italy,” an insider tells New Idea.

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“She wouldn’t want a big wedding, she’s had that already. This is about her and Jason and no-one else.”

The couple have been spending time in Lake Como – a popular celeb wedding destination. (Credit: Backgrid)

Indeed, it’s been almost 20 years since Katie’s first wedding to Tom Cruise took place in a castle in Bracciano, Italy.

After their divorce and a string of failed romances, she finally seems ready to give the marriage thing another shot.

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On September 25, Katie and Jason, 39, further fuelled speculation when they visited the Catholic Basilica of Santo Stefano Maggiore in Milan, while on a sightseeing break from fashion week events.

“No-one was surprised to see them touring churches in Milan,” the source adds.

“They’re very much in love and eloping in Europe is exactly the sort of impulsive thing they’d do.”

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Just days after their church outing, Katie and Jason travelled on to romantic Lake Como, where they checked into a $21,000-a-night suite at the beautiful Il Sereno hotel.

Curiously, the couple had visited the hotel just two weeks earlier, which only heightened whispers they may have been scouting out the perfect spot to say ‘I do’.

Starting a family could be on the cards. (Credit: Instagram)

During their stay, Katie and Jason were spotted laughing together on the balcony, before cuddling up for a photographer. By early evening they were headed over to the historic Villa Troubetzkoy – a luxury lakeside venue for private weddings.

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Katie and Jason have been sharing loved-up photos from their long overseas holiday, with many fans – including celebrity pals – noting how happy and carefree she looks. It’s believed that Katie’s daughter Suri, 20, and her parents have also given their blessing to the relationship.

“Even Suri’s expecting her mum to come back married to Jason,” says the insider.

“Katie is going all-in on this romance with Jason, who’s won over both her parents. Even her ‘no-BS’ dad Martin thinks he’s a good choice for his hippie-at-heart daughter.

“Suri tries to stay out of her mum’s love life, but she got to know Jason before she flew out to Scotland.

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The couple were spotted at the Basilica of Santo Stefano Maggiore Catholic Church in Milan. (Credit: Backgrid)

“She does worry he seems too good to be true, but it’s hard to object when you see how happy Katie is.”

In early September, Katie shared a gushing tribute to Jason on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday to the best of the best.”

Following a long but very secret relationship with Jamie Foxx and short-lived romances with Emilio Vitolo Jr and Bobby Wooten III, sharing her love for Jason so openly seems to have given her a new lease on life.

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“Everyone’s expecting a big announcement when they return home,” adds our source.

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