Andy Lee’s mum was given two weeks to live. Now she’s here to see him say ‘I do’

Andy Lee is a married man!

Advertisement

The TV and radio personality tied the knot with his longtime partner Rebecca Harding in New York this week, but the other important woman in his life nearly didn’t live to see her son marry.

Margaret Lee, Andy’s mum, was diagnosed with cerebral vasculitis in 1996 when he was just 15. The rare brain cancer that causes inflammation of the blood vessel wall inside the brain meant that she was given two weeks to live.

Speaking to Jamila Rizvi in 2021 on The Briefing podcast, Andy said, “It shut down parts of her brain. She forgot how to walk, how to talk, who we were.

Andy and his mum in 2014. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“So things turned really quickly, and it happened over the space of three weeks. A bit of a shock to the system. She was given two weeks to live back then because they didn’t really know what it was.”

Margaret’s memory loss meant that the then-teenage Andy had to reintroduce himself to his mother at every visit.

“It felt a bit like groundhog day. ‘I’m Andy. I play the trumpet. I like hockey,'” Andy recalled, adding that his mother’s survival made history.

Advertisement

“I may be wrong in this, but I think she’s the first to survive [this condition] in Australia. I never really thought Mum was going to die, even though they told us that. I just didn’t believe it. But one thing — and this might be a nice thing to hear — it absolutely brought [younger sister Alex and I] closer.

“We were always a close-knit family but we, and I said to my mum, the silver lining is that we are now… we see each other three or four times a week, we talk to each other every single day, we love catching up.”

Andy’s mum took part in the celebrations for Easter 2026. (Credit: Instagram)

In April 2026, Andy shared a rare glimpse of his mum in his Easter celebrations social media post.

Advertisement

“Mum was clutch in Corn Hole,” he captioned a video of his mum taking part in the family activities and everyone cheering for her.

Whilst Andy and Bec married overseas, it’s unclear if Margaret was in attendance at the wedding, however many of their loved ones were spotted in the Big Apple.

Andy’s professional partner Hamish Blake was snapped with wife Zoë Foster Blake and he has been confirmed as one of the groomsmen along with Lee’s brother Cam Lee and long-time friend and Michael “Horgs” Hogan.

Advertisement