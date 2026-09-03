A naked groom and flying golf balls: Andy Lee details wild bucks night ahead of Rebecca Harding wedding

NEED TO KNOW Andy Lee has revealed that Hamish Blake secretly threw him a surprise bucks party ahead of his wedding to Rebecca Harding .

has revealed that secretly threw him a ahead of his to . With 30 mates dressed as Andy, the festivities kicked off at 10am.

dressed as Andy, the festivities kicked off at By the end of the night, “I was nude with a Melbourne Stars helmet on…” Andy spilled.

on…” Andy spilled. With Andy’s bucks and Bec’s hens parties now done, sources suggest the wedding could be just days away .

. Hamish may be in the running for best man!

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As he and fiancé Rebecca Harding countdown to their long-awaited wedding, Andy Lee has shared details of a secret bucks party thrown by his best mate, and rumoured best man, Hamish Blake!

Speaking on Triple M’s Mick in the Morning, Andy revealed the bucks party was held on Saturday August 29, just days after Bec had her hens party.

The Hundred with Andy Lee host spilled the beans after he was asked whereabouts he was sitting during Carton Football Club’s Wildcard Round victory against Melbourne Demons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“I haven’t told anyone this yet, and it hasn’t gotten out yet. Hamish threw a surprise bucks party for me on Saturday!” Andy, a noted Carlton supporter, revealed. Hamish, meanwhile, goes for the Demons.

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“It had been planned for months. Hamish never puts work into anything! So, I did watch the game, but I wasn’t anywhere near the MCG … I was an hour away.”

Andy has spilled the beans on his secret Hamish-hosted bucks party. (Credit: Instagram, supplied)

The festivities started with Andy arriving at a building site, thinking he was there to discuss his new house.

However, to his surprise, he found 30 of his mates hiding in the basement – all dressed as him!

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“I got told by our builder that there was a long list of things that I needed to go through on-site, and said, ‘Can you come on Saturday at 10am?’ So, I got there and he said, ‘Let’s start in the basement.’” Andy recounted.

“But I wanted to talk about the side-fence. Little did I know that 30 of my mates are hiding in the basement, so they had to wait for me go past the side-fence and explain [my issues]. (laughs) I got into the basement, and all the boys were there; they were all dressed as different versions of me throughout my life.”

Andy was promptly handed a beer and the group then piled into a bus and drove to the Carlton Football Club, where the groom-to-be had a footy kicking competition against players Jesse Motlop and Ashton Moir.

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“There were a few punishments if I lost to them, which happened. It was stage one of 15 stages: Hamish being a creative fellow.

“I won’t give away anymore, except there was a part where I was nude with a Melbourne Stars helmet on and had 20 boys with real golf clubs and golf balls hitting towards me as a I did a run across the golf course. (laughs) But we paused, we watched the game, and what a game!” he shared.

Wedding teaser? Bec and Andy served wedding vibes at the 2026 TV WEEK Logie Awards in August. (Credit: Getty)

When is Andy Lee getting married?

By comparison, Bec’s bachelorette party was a far-more civilised affair.

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Held the weekend prior to Andy’s, the model and entrepreneur had a Wuthering Heights-themed party, with Bec styling herself in the vein of Margot Robbie in the 2026 gothic romance film.

While Andy and Bec are keeping details of their wedding under wraps, the fact they have now both had their respective hens and bucks parties suggests the big day is possibly just days away.

The pair have previously said their wedding will be “fairly traditional” and that they want it to feel like one “big, fun party”.

With Hamish organising the bucks night, sources say it’s a clear sign that he could end up being Andy’s best man.

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Shortly after Andy and Bec got engaged, sources told New Idea that Andy was “tossing up between Hame and his younger brother Cameron” to be his best man.

“Hamish would no doubt jump at the chance to stand by Andy’s side … even if it’s just one of the groomsmen,” adds the source.

The future Mrs Lee celebrated with a Wuthering Heights-themed hens party. (Credit: Instagram)

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