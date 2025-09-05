Wuthering Heights adaptation shocks fans with VERY erotic trailer

Wuthering Heights is one of the most famous classics by the Brontë sisters.

Following Cathy and Heathcliff’s passionate yet destructive love story, Emily Brontë’s gothic love story has had readers hooked for decades.

And fans were delighted by the news that the beloved masterpiece would be coming to the big screen with a new adaptation.

Literary fans had been warned the film might be very different from the source material – and the first trailer has certainly proved that!

The first trailer for Wuthering Heights has been released. (Credit: Warner Bros)

Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as the leading lovers, the trailer is packed with no shortage of raunchy and suggestive moments.

One moment shows Margot gazing longingly at a shirtless Jacob while he works in a stable.

Another racy scene sees her put her fingers in his mouth, while there is also some cheeky stripping off.

Charli XCX’s song Everything Is Romantic plays in the background during the sexually charged scenes.

Fans were quick to share their surprise over the erotic tone, even comparing it to 50 Shades of Grey.

It was sure to divide fans as many voiced their discontent over the move away from the book.

The trailer has divided fans with its sexy scenes. (Credit: Warner Bros)

“I didn’t know Wuthering Heights was the fourth installment in the 50 Shades of Grey franchise,” one joked.

“They put quotations around ‘Wuthering Heights’ because allegedly this is supposed to be Wuthering Heights,” another said.

“We can now affirm that this movie only has the title Wuthering Heights due to marketing strategies,” a third commented.

“I’ve never felt more contradicted about a film being right up my alley but being an abomination to the sentiment of the source material, which happens to be one of my favorite books,” a fourth shared.

“50 Shades of Brontë,” one quipped while another person added: “Legitimately did any of the writers read the book?”

Slated for release on Valentine’s Day, the adaptation looks set to be quite the hyper-sexualised romp.

The adaptation is being directed by Emerald Fennell. (Credit: Warner Bros)

Lovehoney‘s Sex and Relationship Expert spoke to New Idea about its erotic tones and why it’s so different from the book.

“What’s striking about the new Wuthering Heights trailer is how erotic it feels if we compare it to Emily Brontë’s novel,” Christine Rafe said.

“The original story is certainly steeped in passion, obsession, and a kind of destructive intimacy, but the eroticism is largely implied, simmering beneath the surface rather than being shown outright.

“The trailer is translating the emotional and sexual tension into physical expression by activating our senses with erotic fantasy, breath, touch, and words, really bringing to life the intensity of Cathy and Heathcliff’s relationship for a modern audience.”

She argued that the more “outright” sexual depictions are Emerald Fennell updating the “passionate” story for a modern audience.

“Where Brontë’s era often concealed or coded desire, contemporary adaptations are far more comfortable showing eroticism openly. It’s a reminder that our appetite for love stories hasn’t changed, but the way they can be described and portrayed certainly has,” she added.

The casting of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi caused controversy. (Credit: Warner Bros)

The new adaptation reportedly divided audiences at a test screening in Dallas last month, according to World of Reel.

One viewer allegedly described the movie as “aggressively provocative and tonally abrasive” while others were won over by the erotic movie.

According to the report, there are “several masturbation scenes” in the movie and one moment where “a woman is strapped into a horse’s reins for a BDSM-tinged encounter”.

Wuthering Heights is expected to follow director Emerald Fennell’s quirky style and will no doubt feature some jaw-dropping scenes – much like her popular release Saltburn.

The casting of Australian actors Margot and Jacob in the leading roles had already sparked controversy.

Some pointed out Cathy is a teenager in the books – unlike 35-year-old Margot – while Heathcliff is described as being “dark-skinned” and suffers discrimination.