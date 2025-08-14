Singer-songwriter and actress Bonnie Anderson was first welcomed to the spotlight in 2007 when she auditioned for the first season of Australia’s Got Talent at just 12 years old.

Advertisement

Bonnie has continued to have a strong music career; however, she has also made her mark in musical theatre and acting, best known for her role as Bea Nilsson on the television soap opera Neighbours.

She remained on Neighbours from 2018 to 2021 and has since continued her music career, married her long-term partner, Samuel Morrison, and then had children.

Read all about her family below.

Advertisement

Where did Bonnie Anderson get married?

Bonnie got married to Samuel Morrison at Acacia Ridge Vineyard in Yarra Valley, Victoria, on November 26, 2023.

The two announced their engagement in April 2022, sharing a photo to Instagram of Bonnie holding up her left hand to show off her new right! “I CAN’T BELIEVE IT!!! My best friend asked me to marry him!” she penned in the caption.

“I can’t wait for forever with you my love!”

Bonnie Anderson is officially a mother of two! (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Does Bonnie Anderson have children?

In exciting news, Bonnie revealed that she and Samuel had welcomed their second child together in August, 2025.

“Teddy James Morrison 🤎We welcomed our second baby boy into the world and we could not be more in love, especially his big brother Bobby 🥹,” they wrote in a joint Instagram post on August 13.

Teddy is the newest addition to Bonnie and Samuel’s family! (Credit: Instagram)

Before that, the couple welcomed their first child, Bobby Ray Morrison, on December 17, 2022. They announced the news on Instagram a few days after his birth: “It was always you, our darling boy. Bobby Ray Morrison 💫.”

Advertisement

Bobby came as an early Christmas gift for the happy couple, born just eight days before Christmas. “Merry Christmas from my family to yours! Bonnie wrote following their first Christmas with their son in the picture.

“This is by far the best Christmas of all! Feeling beyond lucky with both of my boys 💚🎄🎅🏽.”

It also meant that he was there for their wedding!

Bobby was born on December 17, 2022. (Credit: Instagram) (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

“A quiet little moment with my boy 🤍,” Bonnie wrote on Instagram with photos of her in her wedding dress with her firstborn.

Friends took to the comments to recognise the cuteness overload!

“OMG HEART EXPLODING!!!,” wrote Olivia Burrows.

Jana Pittman commented, “Amazing photos ❤️❤️.”

Advertisement

Bobby was present on his mum’s wedding day. (Credit: Instagram)

Marking Bobby’s first birthday, Bonnie wrote on Instagram: “I love being a mum and getting to share this wildly amazing adventure with @samueljmorrison.”

Over the years, the couple has shared adorable family photos.

They went on a family holiday with little Bobby in January 2024, to Tamworth for the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Bonnie shared a carousel of photos on Instagram of their holiday, which involved eating pizza, listening to music, and Bobby playing with sprinklers…

Advertisement

A family trip to Tamworth! (Credit: Instagram)

“This town is wonderful, all the activities we have done and music we have heard has been such an awesome experience and so much fun,” she wrote. “The perfect little family getaway.”

From beach days to Bobby joining his mum in the studio, Bonnie loves to regularly share insight into their sweet life on Instagram.

Maybe Bobby will be a singer just like his mum… (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

What is Bonnie Anderson up to now?

In 2024, Bonnie released her single Bad Advice and in March 2025, she released a music video for her piece Deep Conversation.

Before that, her last single was released in 2020. That same year, she performed and won The Masked Singer as the bushranger.

However, she still sings at events relatively often.

She also performed at the Bird Basement Jazz Club in Melbourne in November 2023 and sang the Australian National Anthem at the Caulfield Cup in October 2023.

Advertisement

Bonnie released her debut single Raise the Bar in 2013 and has had a few hit songs since then, including Blackout and Sorry.

Bonnie Anderson performed at Carols by Candlelight in 2023, with her family supporting her on the sidelines! (Credit: Instagram)

Bonnie also performed at Carols by Candlelight in December 2023. She was also meant to perform at the 2022 event; however, she unfortunately had to miss it as Bobby was born just four days before.

“I’m so happy to be back performing this year,” she wrote on social media at the time.

Advertisement

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement