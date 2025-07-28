THIS Block 2025 couple just dropped some exciting baby news!

It’s the seven words that sent fans of The Block into a frenzy.

Advertisement

During the first five minutes of last night’s season premiere, marketing guru Can dropped a bombshell about another couple – and it’s got everyone talking.

“She literally came on The Block pregnant,” the 31-year-old says in a piece to camera.

Can may have just let the biggest news on The Block slip. (Credit: Channel Nine)

It wasn’t long before viewers turned into detectives as they tried to figure out just which contestant is pregnant, with many jumping on social media certain they’ve hit the nail on the head.

Advertisement

“The couple announcing their baby will be either Ben and Emma, or Taz and Britt. Bet on it!” commented one eagle-eyed fan.

Emma and Ben say they can’t wait to start a family. (Credit: Channel Nine).

Another added: “It’s obviously not the boys, and Sonny and Alicia seem very happy with three.”

While Channel Nine and the entire cast and crew are keeping mum on just who is expecting, a cryptic quote in The Block press kit also suggests the parents-to-be are Emma and Ben.

Advertisement

“The couple are looking to start a family, and there might be more news on that front as The Block unfolds,” their bio reads.

Ben also hinted at some baby news during Sunday night’s episode, telling the camera: “Getting close to the stage where we are looking to start a family and all that,” he said.

Fans think Britt and Taz may have something special to announce soon. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only exciting baby news making The Block the happiest place on earth this season. Earlier this year, host Scotty Cam celebrated the birth of his granddaughter, Tiggy – confirming his son Charlie and partner Amber welcomed their first child in July.

Advertisement

He also revealed that “beautiful” Tiggy even visited Poppy Scotty on set in Daylesford.

“We love the name Tiggy. And she was born with blonde hair, because both her parents are naturally blonde, and all the nurses were coming to see the blonde baby because it’s very rare to have a blonde baby,” a proud Scotty told 9Now.

“It is a different feeling [to being a parent], it’s the next generation of your blood, and it’s quite surreal to be in that.”

Host Scott Cam’s granddaughter Tiggy visited him on set in Daylesford with her dad, Charlie. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Former Blockheads and 2023 winners Steph and Gian are also set to welcome their first child this year, with the pair documenting their journey to parenthood on social media.

“The start of our little family, when two become three,” the happy couple captioned an announcement video on Instagram on May 18.

“We can’t wait to meet you, our beautiful baby Ottavio.”

The expectant mum and dad recently enjoyed a babymoon somewhere tropical.

Advertisement

“Our baby is so loved and we can’t wait for the journey ahead,” a beaming Steph shared on Instagram.