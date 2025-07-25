Robby and Mat’s SHOCK confession about The Block

Best mates from Adelaide Robby and Mat will bring plenty of entertainment to The Block this season.

In fact, in a jaw dropping confession before this season went to air (Don’t look now, Scotty) Mat admits he has never even watched an episode of the show.

“If someone had told me with a crystal ball the likelihood of going on The Block or my house burning down, I would have said our house burning down,” Mat says, adding it was actually Robby’s idea to apply.

Despite their lack of renovating experience, the boys aren’t complete rookies when it comes to the building game. They’ve spent years building businesses and have nailed it each time.

On top of that, both Robby and Mat got on really well with cast and crew – and we all know that in a competition like The Block, that can make the world of difference.

“We formed such good friendships, we really supported each other and looked after each other,” Robby continues.

Best mates Robby and Mat. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who are Robby and Mat?

Robby and Mat have been great mates for 15 years.

Robby, 37, is a business owner and barber who loves soccer and once played in the National Premier League. He also shares a son Brooks with his partner Alyssa.

“When I left to go on The Block, leaving him (Brooks) was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do,” Robby says.

Mat is a 41-year-old hairdresser and stylist and has over 32,000k followers on Instagram.

But before he became one of the world’s best and most respected hair experts, Mat was one of Australia’s best figure skaters.

How did Robby and Mat meet?

They met over a decade ago in Adelaide when Mat cut Robby’s hair.

“We are just two best mates, a hairdresser and a barber, a gay and a straight,” Robby says of the pairs special friendship.

“I think a lot of people will connect with us really well.”

Mat also reckons viewers can expect to see lots of laughing from the boys who don’t take life too seriously and love to have a good time.

“It’s who we are,” he says.

“I think that’s why we’re on the show. We didn’t get on the show because of our ability to be able to renovate. We make people laugh. We enjoyed the process.

