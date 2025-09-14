All the kitchen reveals from Week 7 of The Block 2025

In week seven of The Block, all five teams were tasked with renovating their kitchens – the undisputed heart of any home.

Advertisement

It’s been a huge week for the blockheads, as the exhaustion of the competition and homesickness have settled in. Sonny and Taz were locked in a battle of wills over access to wooden logs, while Alicia and Britt had a friendship bust-up over a missed joint shopping trip off-site.

Han and Can also couldn’t let the drama pass them by after secretly firing their builder off-camera, with fan favourites Emma and Ben stirring the pot themselves after deciding to follow in Robby and Mat’s footsteps with the addition of a wine cellar to their property.

Scroll on for all the room reveals from week seven on The Block, Daylesford.

The Block 2025: Week Seven Kitchen Reveals

Emma and Ben. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock).

Advertisement

Emma and Ben

Spent

Emma and Ben spent $12,223 renovating their kitchen.

Scores

Darren awarded Emma and Ben a 9, while both Marty and Shaynna gave them an 8 and a ½, resulting in a total score of 26 – the lowest of the week by half a point.

Feedback

Shaynna was obsessed with the simplicity and styling of the kitchen, and described the colour palette as “divine”, which Marty and Darren also agreed with.

“This will shoot beautifully, it feels like you are in Daylesford but with a modern twist,” Marty said of the space, further complimenting the couple on their Smeg appliances and blast chiller.

Advertisement

Unfortunately despite the loveliness of the renovation, all three judges were in agreeance that the layout had let them down, especially the positioning of the fridge.

“The fridge should have gone where the wine fridges are,” said Darren, who then said after doing this Emma and Ben would have a “perfect” kitchen.

Despite the negativity, the judges were thrilled to see the changes the couple made to their living room after taking on board feedback.

See more of Emma and Ben’s house here.

Advertisement

Han and Can. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Han and Can

Spent

Han and Can blew out their budget this week after spending a mammoth $20,845 renovating their kitchen.

Scores

In week seven of The Block, Han and Can were awarded a final score of 26 and a ½ after receiving an 8 from Shaynna, 9 from Marty, and 9 and a ½ from Darren.

Feedback

Marty loved the “flamboyant” render on the range hood, which he described as “luxurious” and “sophisticated.” Darren shared that the space had a “big design impact” and that the bold choices the girls had made in the room had paid off, but recommended they reduce the height and depth of their rangehood.

Advertisement

However, Shaynna said while she loved the circle skylights, overall layout and design details such as LED lighting in drawers, she was let down.

“This has no heart. The more I stand in here the more I can’t wait to get out.”

Darren then admitted that he understood that the kitchen would be divisive with buyers, and this could be a problem come auction day.

See more of Han and Can’s house here.

Advertisement

Britt and Taz. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Britt and Taz

Spent

Despite going slightly above budget with their spend on kitchen renovations at a total cost of $17,968, it ultimately paid off for Britt and Taz.

Scores

Britt and Taz were overjoyed to be given 9 and a ½ by all three judges, resulting in a total score of 28 and a ½ and a tie to win with Robby and Mat.

Feedback

The judges all loved the ceiling, which they described as “incredible”, “rich”, and “70s cool.”

Advertisement

“Everything feels expensive and luxurious. The room is a huge success. It is so beautiful, so impactful. This is a gorgeous result,” said Darren.

“It feels so integrated to have the kitchen, living and dining [rooms] laid out this way,” added Marty.

Shaynna couldn’t praise the couple higher for their inclusion of commercial-grade appliances, describing the kitchen as “phenomenal” and a “chef’s paradise.”

“This is my front-runner,” she added.

Advertisement

There were, however, a few small negative criticisms, including the location of the fridge in “no man’s land” and the island being just a little too long.

See more of Britt and Taz’s house here.

Sonny and Alicia. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

Sonny and Alicia spent the lowest amount once again in week seven, forking out a conservative $12,103 for their kitchen.

Advertisement

Scores

The couple finished kitchen week in second place after being awarded a 9 and a ½ from Darren, 9 from Shaynna, and 8 and a ½ from Marty, resulting in a total score of 27.

Feedback

While the judges were thrilled to see Sonny and Alicia redo their living room after less-than-impressive feedback the week prior, unfortunately, this did not extend to their kitchen.

Compliments were given about the Baltic blue theme and “stunning” cabinetry, alongside the spatial planning; however, criticisms were given over how uninspired the space was.

“I really like the layout, but from a marketing perspective, there’s nothing that stands out,” said Marty, with Darren adding the kitchen was missing “drama and impact.”

Advertisement

“I’m totally disengaged, I really don’t like this room, it’s plain,” chimed in Shaynna.

See more of Sonny and Alicia’s house here.

Robby and Mat. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Robby and Mat

Spent

In week seven of The Block, Robby and Mat spent $19,413 on their kitchen.

Advertisement

Scores

Robby and Mat were awarded a 9 and a ½ from all three judges, resulting in a final score of 28 and a ½ and a joint win with Britt and Taz.

Feedback

It was a hugely successful week for Robby and Mat, who were praised for renovating a kitchen that was “simple, luxurious, and not pretentious.”

Featuring high-end appliances and gorgeous oak panelling, all three judges were in agreement that the space had a level of sophistication that buyers would love.

“This is the most Daylesford kitchen that I’ve seen today,” exclaimed Marty.

Advertisement

“It won’t date, it’s timeless and hard to fault. They are appealing to all buyers without being bland and boring.”

Darren was especially impressed by the island bench and the “lovely” spatial and physical flow from living to kitchen.

“Aesthetically, they haven’t missed a beat,” he said.

There was a slight negative, however, with the use of a secret door in the kitchen that opened to the master bedroom. While visually it was appealing, the judges noted that it wasn’t practical, given there was a gap in the door and no acoustic barrier.

Advertisement

See more of Robby and Mat’s house here.