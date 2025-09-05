Which contestants are still friends from this season of The Block?

Frayed nerves, on-site meltdowns, and tested friendships are all just par for the course when you’re competing on The Block to create a dream home and win the biggest profit.

Advertisement

Over the years, the hit Channel Nine show has seen no end of arguments between friends and the odd dramatic exit, too.

Of course, the occasional blow-up makes for good TV – but what really happens between the teams once the cameras stop rolling?

Do some remain friends behind the scenes? Or does the spicy competition send some teammates off on their own path?

Is this season any different? Find out what we know.

Advertisement

Fans have wondered if the contestants on The Block are still friends. (Credit: Instagram)

Who is still friends from The Block 2025?

While it was smooth sailing in the beginning with friendly banter, things took a turn when Sonny and Alicia accused Han and Can of copying the seat in their bathhouse.

Even though they moved on, things seemed awkward after that.

During one of the episodes that aired this week, things got challenging when Robby and Mat organised a dinner, and did not invite Han and Can.

Advertisement

While the couple were sick and understood why, they did not receive a message.

Speaking with Yahoo! Lifestyle, Mat set the record straight.

They still remained close, despite their remarks during the roast challenge! (Credit: Instagram)

“I can tell you right now, there is 100 per cent no ‘exclusion scandal’ at all, that was blown out of the water,” he told the publication.

Advertisement

“The girls were kindly uninvited not to come because they and every workman on their side was so sick that we didn’t want to run the risk of us getting sick or baby Brooks, or the pregnant lady [Emma].

“It’s just about social awareness. Like, if I was sick, as sick as they were, I would just say, ‘Hey guys, I’m sitting this one out’.”

Despite what people have seen, Robby reiterated that they all became a family during filming.

“No one’s left the group chat; we speak every day,” he explained. “Mat and I went on that show with just the two of us, and we left with eight very close mates that we’ll have for the rest of our lives.

Advertisement

“I think that’s pretty special, considering the last handful of years when some contestants don’t even speak to each other. This year was really nice to leave this whole crazy thing with eight best mates.”



Mat opened up on the drama of Season 21 of The Block. (Credit: Instagram/robbyandmat)

In a July interview with Chattr, Mat also revealed Season 21 of The Block was a little less nasty than previous iterations of the show.

“There’s no drama that is intentional or malicious or mean,” he told the outlet. “The only drama you will see is people fighting for fairness.

Advertisement

“So if they think something is unfair, that is the only time that you’ll see someone get their back up.

“It will never be to put someone down or to drag someone through the mud or to make somebody’s day not good.”

As a result, hairdresser and stylist and his bestie and team mate, Robby, a business owner and barber, really bonded with the cast and crew during filming.

“We formed such good friendships, we really supported each other and looked after each other,” Robby previously told New Idea.

Advertisement

Indeed, in Mat and Robby’s case, it helps that the duo – who met over a decade ago in Adelaide when Mat cut Robby’s hair – don’t take life too seriously and do a lot of laughing.

“I think a lot of people will connect with us really well,” Mat told New Idea.

“It’s who we are. I think that’s why we’re on the show. “

Advertisement

“We didn’t get on the show because of our ability to be able to renovate,” he quipped. “We make people laugh. We enjoyed the process.”

Mat and Robby also told Chattr that while being on The Block, they prioritised their own friendship through any ups and downs.

“I guess we’re very proud of saying now, we’ve come off this huge 12 – 13 weeks away, and we had the best time, and we laughed hard, and we’re still friends now,” Robby told the publication.

“The main thing we said is, like number one, we can’t let it come between our friendship. Yeah. And number two, we have to laugh every day, and we laughed until we cried every day,” Mat added.

Advertisement

Not all teams had such an upbeat time of it on the show, however, with WA couple Hannah “Han” Thetford and Candace “Can” Wood enduring their fair share of dramas.

Sonny declared that Han and Can liked to isolate themselves. (Credit: Instagram/hanandcan) (Credit: Instagram/hanandcan)

At one point, fellow contestant Sonny declared that the duo liked to “keep to themselves” instead of forging friendships with other teams.

“They’re pretty laser-focused, I guess,” he said. “I think it would help them to sit around with us. It would help them realise everyone is fighting the same battles every day.”

Advertisement

However, Can told Chattr that even though it looked like her and Han’s relationship with other teams was shaky on TV, that wasn’t actually the case.

“We even stayed together in an Airbnb after filming and got matching tattoos at the launch!” she said.

“Later in the season, we became especially close with Sonny and Leesh. We supported each other through the highs and lows and built a bond based on genuine care.”

Han and Can forged a friendship with Sonny and Alicia. (Credit: Instagram/sonnyandalicia)

Advertisement

Han and Can expanded more in an interview with Mamamia.

“We genuinely got along with everyone; it was our little Block family, and we will be bonded for life!” the duo said.

“We all stayed together for kick-on celebrations after filming and even got matching tattoos!”

The couple reiterated that they ended up creating a special friendship bond with Sonny and Alicia, explaining they became “especially close” with their “fellow flat-roofers”.

Advertisement

“We supported each other through the highs and lows and built a special bond,” the pair said. “They wear their hearts on their sleeves, and so do we.”