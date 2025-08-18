EXCLUSIVE: “They’re faking it”: Truth about The Block’s Han & Can

They’ve been embroiled in their fair share of controversy on The Block, and now an insider claims contestants Han and Can aren’t as they appear on TV.

Partners Hannah Thetford, 29, and Candace “Candy” Wood, 31, from Perth, met online just over a year ago, and their on-screen antics have sparked their fair share of headlines.

Most recently, one of their on-screen tradies – Tim the Tiler – called them out on social media, after it was made to look on the show as if he had left them scrambling as they tried to finish their master ensuite.

In fact, in a since-deleted screenshot of an email shared to Instagram, Tim wrote to the girls more than a month in advance, telling them he was away for his wedding and honeymoon.

Now, an insider says their nicknames – Han and Can – are fake, and a pure television invention dreamt up by producers, who encouraged them to embrace the catchy brand for the cameras.

“They weren’t totally comfortable with it at first,” the source tells New Idea. “But eventually they went along with it for the sake of the show.”

It’s understood that off-screen, the duo can tell instantly whether someone knows them from the program or from their lives back in WA.

“If someone says ‘Hannah’ or ‘Candy’, they know they know them personally,” continues the source. “But if it’s ‘Han’ and ‘Can’, that’s definitely a Block viewer!”

The rhyming monikers may have captured viewers’ attention, but they’ve also carried a sting for the couple at the same time, given that their house has been pegged as being one of the least popular of the season.

As they are currently renovating their own Californian bungalow in real life, they had hoped their mix of hands-on skills and creative vision would prove to be a winning formula.

However, right from the get-go, things have not gone as planned, with Han – a geologist – famously having a meltdown on screen after they were forced to pick a flat-roofed house rather than a pitched-roofed one to renovate.

In an interview with Chattr, The Block’s Robby suggested her emotional outburst was because she had already planned the reno down to the smallest of details.

“Well, because she had planned that house down to where every power point was going to be… when she had a different house, it was like, Holy s**t, her world had been turned upside down,” he said.

While Han and Can’s main ensuite ended up winning the Week 3 Room Reveal, their rollercoaster journey has had an impact.

“It’s been a bit of a shock and honestly, disappointing for the girls,” the insider tells New Idea. “When the show’s over, they’ll be looking forward to moving on from the ‘Han and Can’ brand’ if things keep up the way they have been on the show.”

Much like their constructed stage names, the girls are understood to feel quite distant from their edit on the show.

“It is the nature of these shows, and the girls get that,” adds the source.

Indeed, Channel Nine has focused on the negatives for most of the couple’s story arc so far.

But even Alicia, who clashes with the girls in the upcoming weeks, admits they are two of the best chicks, telling fans of the show, she “feels terrible for them” after the recent backlash.

Dramatic scenes involving Han and Can have included Han facing backlash from Foreman Dan for “disobeying” his instructions not to apply a second coat of waterproofing in week one, as well as Han being rushed to the hospital after complaining of severe stomach pain.

Despite the hardships, it appears their time on the hit show has brought them closer together.

“The Block is the ultimate relationship tester,” Can, a marketing and social media analyst, previously reflected. “ It is a high-pressure environment for anyone, and it honestly just made us stronger in the end.”

