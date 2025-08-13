The Block’s Han and Can’s SLAMMED by tiler who says threw him “under bus”

Han and Can have already faced several dramas so far on The Block, and now, their tiler has called them out on social media.

The couple originally had Tim the Tiler taking care of their master ensuite, but he told them he was pulling out because he was getting married. While they said it was fine, the pair was left scrambling and made it seem on camera that they were informed of his absence last minute and without an appropriate heads up. However, that isn’t the case.

Han and Can had a drama with their tiler on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

What happened with Han and Can’s tiler on The Block?

While all of the contestants are preparing their main en-suites, Han and Can were on the hunt for a tiler.

It has since been deleted, but a screenshot of an email Tim wrote on February 24, explaining his departure, was reshared via his business page, West Vic Tiling.

“Too easy girls, I[‘ll] put that in the calendar. I have my wedding on the 29th of March and then heading away for the honeymoon from the 2nd to the 6th of April,” the screenshot of the email said.

Podcaster Tom Birch then reshared the screenshot and posted a reel explaining the drama.

This was then shared on West Vic Tiling’s Instagram story on August 13, confirming the fallout.

“👏 @timbirch give him a follow and a watch,” he wrote.

At the time of publication, Han and Can had not commented on the drama.

What other dramas has Han and Can had on The Block?

This hiccup is one of many Han and Can have had during the time on The Block so far.

During the first week, Han started the second coat of waterproofing to try and make up for lost time, after her tradie slept in.

However, she was told by Foreman Dan that she had to wait, but she did it anyway.

“You’ve disobeyed my instruction, so now I’ve lost trust here. You’ve just gone behind my back,” he said.

Then, when she was told she couldn’t help the waterpoofer, she was very upset.

It’s been an emotional few weeks for the couple! (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Unfortunately, the couple also did not finish their bathroom during the first week.

They also faced a delay with the floorboards in their kids’ bedrooms, because the sheets were left in the rain. Luckily, they were able to get some more.

But their decision to use timber instead of carpet was criticised by the judges.

The couple then made changes to their kitchen plans after the expected deadline.

On top of that, Han went to the hospital, leaving Can alone to make the decisions.

While she kept Han in the loop, several changes had to be made to the originally planned room.