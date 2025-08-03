Check out all of the bathrooms unveiled on The Block

The first week of The Block has started with a bang!

We have been introduced to this year’s Blockheads, new and controversial rules have been unveiled, and there’s been plenty of drama.

Not only that, they’ve started with one of the most important rooms in their homes – their bathrooms.

With $10,000 up for grabs each week for the team managing their budget the best, they had a recommended $20,000 to spend.

But, not everyone stuck to it, and the judges did not like everything they saw.

See all of the bathrooms below.

Emma and Ben received praise for their bathroom. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Emma and Ben

Spent

Overall, Emma and Ben spent $22,552 on their bathroom.

Emma and Ben’s bathroom had a lot of positive aspects. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Scores

Darren gave them 8½, Marty gave Emma and Ben a 7½, and Shayna awarded them with eight points. Overall, they received a score of 24.

Emma and Ben’s bathroom on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Feedback

Shayna loved the textures the couple used, and thought they were inspired by the beauty of Daylesford.

“I feel like they balanced the colour and texture so spot on,” she said.

The judges had some issues however, with the finer details of the curved tiling.

Emma and Ben’s bathroom on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Shayna also thought the shower screen was not necessary, and did not like the vertical heated towel rails.

Marty liked the layout and space in the bathroom.

For Darren, he admired their experience and ability to budget.

Han and Can struggled with bathroom week. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Han and Can

Spent

Han and Can spent $19,711.

Han and Can did not finish their bathroom. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Scores

Han and Can received 6½ from all of the judges, so they received 19½ points overall.

The judges struggled with the aesthetics, and thought they did not match their home’s exterior. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Feedback

Unfortunately, their bathroom was not finished.

The judges agreed that the vanity was too high, especially when it would serve the children’s rooms nearby.

Marty was not a fan of the framework in the shower and felt the skylight made the room smaller, because of their flat roof.

Han and Can were devastated when they did not get their desired house, and had a clear vision coming into the show. Marty said their vision, which included arched doorways, did not match and would take too much time and money.

Han and Can’s bathroom on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Darren added that the style of their bathroom was not aesthetically suitable, and would not attract Daylesford buyers.

Shayna advised that they should get inspiration from the exterior and include elements from it in their home.

While they received negative feedback, the judges praised their curved vanity, bathroom textures and bath.

Britt and Taz had some challenges during bathroom week. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Britt and Taz

Spent

Britt and Taz spent $21,350.

The judges admired Britt and Taz’s colour palette. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Scores

They received eights from Darren Marty and Shayna, which meant they finished with 24 points.

The vanity is too high. (Credit: Channel Nine) )

Feedback

For Marty, he loved the space and bath. However, he said the shower area was too small and was too far in the corner.

He also felt like it lacked elements of Daylesford.

Shayna loved the colour palette and textures in the bathroom, and commended the finishes.

The judges had an issue with their shower. (Credit: Channel Nine)

However, she said the vanity was too high, disliked the nickel finishes and the vertical towel rails.

Darren, on the other hand loved their inclusion of wallpaper and the inclusion of timber, which ties into the exterior.

Sonny and Alicia were praised for their bathroom. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

Sonny and Alicia spent $14,739. Because they spent the least, they won $10,000 for their budgeting efforts.

The judges admired Sonny and Alicia’s bathroom. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Scores

Darren gave them a nine, Marty gave them a score of 8½, and Shayna gave them an eight out of ten. Overall, they received a score of 25½.

Sonny and Alicia received high scores for their bathroom. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Feedback

Darren admired Sonny and Alicia’s colour palette, and he said he was “besotted” by the bathroom and aesthetic.

He also admired that they did not include a shower screen, which made the bathroom spacious,

Once again, Shayna commented on the vanity and basin being too high, and the vertical towel rails. She also critiqued the placement of tiles at the top.

Sonny and Alicia also had vertical towel racks! (Credit: Channel Nine)

However, she loved the wall tile, and praised their planning and styling.

Marty thought it ticked the boxes when it came to what Daylesford buyers were looking for.

However, he said the tiling detail stopped them from getting a 10.

This was Robby and Mat’s first bathroom! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Robby and Mat

Spent

Robby spent $25,394, which was the most during week one.

Robby and Mat were the only team to include a horizontal towel rack. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Scores

The best mates were given nines by Marty and Darren, and Shayna gave them 8½. This gave them a score of 26½, which made them the winners.

Their vanity was also the correct height! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Feedback

Thankfully, Robby and Mat had a horizontal towel rack and had their vanity and basin at the perfect height.

When it came to Robby and Mat’s bathroom, Darren described it as the Goldilocks room – it had all of the positives from the other rooms, which worked well together.

Robby and Mat scored the most points for their bathroom. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Marty said it was some of the best work he’s seen.

Shayna adored the cohesive colour palette and texture details.

The line-up of tiles caught Darren’s eye, showing him they paid attention to the smaller details.

