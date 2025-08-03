Check out all of the bathrooms unveiled on The Block

The first week of The Block has started with a bang!
We have been introduced to this year’s Blockheads, new and controversial rules have been unveiled, and there’s been plenty of drama.
Not only that, they’ve started with one of the most important rooms in their homes – their bathrooms.
With $10,000 up for grabs each week for the team managing their budget the best, they had a recommended $20,000 to spend.
But, not everyone stuck to it, and the judges did not like everything they saw.
See all of the bathrooms below.
Emma and Ben
Spent
Overall, Emma and Ben spent $22,552 on their bathroom.
Scores
Darren gave them 8½, Marty gave Emma and Ben a 7½, and Shayna awarded them with eight points. Overall, they received a score of 24.
Feedback
Shayna loved the textures the couple used, and thought they were inspired by the beauty of Daylesford.
“I feel like they balanced the colour and texture so spot on,” she said.
The judges had some issues however, with the finer details of the curved tiling.
Shayna also thought the shower screen was not necessary, and did not like the vertical heated towel rails.
Marty liked the layout and space in the bathroom.
For Darren, he admired their experience and ability to budget.
Han and Can
Spent
Han and Can spent $19,711.
Scores
Han and Can received 6½ from all of the judges, so they received 19½ points overall.
Feedback
Unfortunately, their bathroom was not finished.
The judges agreed that the vanity was too high, especially when it would serve the children’s rooms nearby.
Marty was not a fan of the framework in the shower and felt the skylight made the room smaller, because of their flat roof.
Han and Can were devastated when they did not get their desired house, and had a clear vision coming into the show. Marty said their vision, which included arched doorways, did not match and would take too much time and money.
Darren added that the style of their bathroom was not aesthetically suitable, and would not attract Daylesford buyers.
Shayna advised that they should get inspiration from the exterior and include elements from it in their home.
While they received negative feedback, the judges praised their curved vanity, bathroom textures and bath.
Britt and Taz
Spent
Britt and Taz spent $21,350.
Scores
They received eights from Darren Marty and Shayna, which meant they finished with 24 points.
Feedback
For Marty, he loved the space and bath. However, he said the shower area was too small and was too far in the corner.
He also felt like it lacked elements of Daylesford.
Shayna loved the colour palette and textures in the bathroom, and commended the finishes.
However, she said the vanity was too high, disliked the nickel finishes and the vertical towel rails.
Darren, on the other hand loved their inclusion of wallpaper and the inclusion of timber, which ties into the exterior.
Sonny and Alicia
Spent
Sonny and Alicia spent $14,739. Because they spent the least, they won $10,000 for their budgeting efforts.
Scores
Darren gave them a nine, Marty gave them a score of 8½, and Shayna gave them an eight out of ten. Overall, they received a score of 25½.
Feedback
Darren admired Sonny and Alicia’s colour palette, and he said he was “besotted” by the bathroom and aesthetic.
He also admired that they did not include a shower screen, which made the bathroom spacious,
Once again, Shayna commented on the vanity and basin being too high, and the vertical towel rails. She also critiqued the placement of tiles at the top.
However, she loved the wall tile, and praised their planning and styling.
Marty thought it ticked the boxes when it came to what Daylesford buyers were looking for.
However, he said the tiling detail stopped them from getting a 10.
Robby and Mat
Spent
Robby spent $25,394, which was the most during week one.
Scores
The best mates were given nines by Marty and Darren, and Shayna gave them 8½. This gave them a score of 26½, which made them the winners.
Feedback
Thankfully, Robby and Mat had a horizontal towel rack and had their vanity and basin at the perfect height.
When it came to Robby and Mat’s bathroom, Darren described it as the Goldilocks room – it had all of the positives from the other rooms, which worked well together.
Marty said it was some of the best work he’s seen.
Shayna adored the cohesive colour palette and texture details.
The line-up of tiles caught Darren’s eye, showing him they paid attention to the smaller details.