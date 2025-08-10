The Block judges don’t hold back during the kids bedroom reveals

After another gruelling week of renovations, The Block 2025 contestants had to reveal their kids’ bedrooms.

This week, the Blockheads were tasked with designing, shaping and upholstering their bed heads, which feature in one of their rooms.

Han and Can walked away as the winners with their cloud-shaped bed head, and were awarded with $10,000, the Bonus point Gnome and a David Bromley Sesame Street painting for their room.

Not only that, but Snooze want to produce their design!

However, in the styling challenge, Robby and Mat were criticised for their choice of fabric.

“I think it reminds me of a 1930s hotel in Chicago during the prohibition. I think if you put a severed horse’s head on here, it’s a scene out of The Godfather… I reckon these boys don’t get any cuddles from their kids,” Scott said.

And this was before the final reveals!

See what the judges said below.

Emma and Ben

Spent

Emma and Ben spent $17,554.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Scores

Emma and Ben came in second place with a score of 25 ½. For their bedrooms, they received scores of nine from Darren, eight from Marty and 8 ½ from Shayna.

Feedback

In their first room, which was designed for a boy, Shayna praised the depth of colour and said it was reminiscent of Daylesford.

The judges also praised their circular feature wall.

Marty said the lights threw off the room, thought the wallpaper was too much, and said it was not memorable. Shayna disagreed.

When it came to their second bedroom, Marty loved the colour scheme and their bed heads.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

“I feel like I’m in a Daylesford home right now, it has something very special about this room, and very marketable,” Marty said.

He, however, was confused about the panelling. Ben explained that they added it temporarily at the last minute because he did not measure their wallpaper correctly.

All three judges agreed that the wardrobe did not cater for two people, and the positioning of the beds made it impractical to access.

Han and Can

Spent

Han and Can spent $15,477.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Scores

With the winning bed head, Han and Can were given nine out of 10 from Darren, and 7 ½ from Marty and Shayna. Overall, they finished with 24 points.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Feedback

All three judges took issue with a lack of carpet in their bedrooms.

For their first room, Han and Can made it a nursery.

Shayna loved the style of furniture and artwork, but thought they were overwhelmed by the other accessories. She also thought the room was not functional for a baby.

From a real estate standpoint, Marty said there were many buyers with babies compared to those with kids, which could deter buyers.

For their second room, Darren and Shayna loved their use of colour, but said their finishes lacked.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Britt and Taz

Spent

For their two kids’ bedrooms, Britt and Taz spent $16,970.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Scores

Britt and Taz were the winners of week two! They finished with a final score of 28. They got 9 ½ from Darren and Shayna, and nine from Marty.

Along with winning $10,000 they were also given $175,000 worth of laundry and kitchen appliances.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Feedback

When Darren walked into Britt and Taz’s first bedroom, the first thing he said was “yum”. He loved the colour palette and shapes throughout the room.

Marty also loved their feature wall, but thought it could have been on a bigger wall. For Shayna, she said it perfectly encapsulated the modern contemporary country aesthetic they went for.

Darren also loved their second room, which featured two beds. In particular, he admired their wallpaper choice.

Marty loved the colour palette and said it would photograph well. He went one step further and said it reminded them of 2023 winners Steph and Gian.

“These guys have got class, they really have class,” Shayna added about their colour and styling choices.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

Sonny and Alicia spent the least money on their bedrooms ($14,970). Once again, they were awarded $10,000 for managing their budget the best.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Scores

They received a nine from Darren, 7 ½ from Marty and eight from Shayna. Overall, Sonny and Alicia finished with a score of 24 ½ .

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Feedback

Sonny and Alicia made their first bedroom with a boy in mind, with blue tartan wallpaper, which Darren found “glorious”.

Shayna also admired their use of colour, but did not like the TV on the opposite wall.

When it came to finishes, all three judges said they were not up to scratch.

The couple made their second room with their daughter in mind, but the judges said it did not hit the brief and looked like it was for an adult.

But they admired their sophistication.

Robby and Mat

Spent

For their bedrooms, Robby and Mat spent $24,432.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Scores

They received a score of 7 ½ from Darren and 6 ½ from Shayna and Marty, giving them an overall score of 20 ½.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Feedback

When the judges walked into Mat and Robby’s first room, they all thought it was adorable.

Featuring two beds, toys and games, they loved the playfulness.

But their wardrobe was too close to the beds, and their finishes were not perfect.

While Marty, Darren and Shayna loved the first room, they did not react the same way to the second, which featured their controversial bedhead.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

They did not hold back.

“It’s like walking into an upmarket nursing home,” Marty said the moment he walked in.

“This is the room nan comes in when she looks after the kids… boys, what have you done?” Shayna added.

For Darren, who saw it initially during the styling challenge, it was like “Hugh Hefner’s coat”, and was not styled well.

All three judges agreed that it was too old and lacked an appropriate mood.

“We’re judging kids’ rooms, and it’s almost like someone’s gone in for a cut and colour, and they’ve left with a perm,” Marty mused.

