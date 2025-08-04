The Block’s Britt and Taz reflect on one of the hardest times in their life

TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses miscarriage and infant death. If you find these topics distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

Advertisement

Britt and Taz are determined to raise awareness on The Block about an cause that’s close to their hearts.

During the episode on August 4, the couple, who hail from the mining town Newman, spoke about losing their little girl in a miscarriage.

“It hits a lot more people than you expect,” Taz said.

“For our situation it was miscarriage, [it’s] not talked about enough, and people feel like they can’t talk about it, and we’re very much under the impression that you should talk about it more, because that’s what we did, and that helped us through.”

Advertisement

Britt and Taz spoke openly about losing their daughter in a miscarriage. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Speaking to New Idea before the season aired, the couple said the loss of their daughter, Hazel, was a difficult time.

“…we were around 14/15 weeks and about to announce it to all our friends and family when we lost her, right at the time of going through this, Taz was completing his weapons training in the academy, so we couldn’t really process it and had to focus on getting him through his training,” Britt said.

“We took some time after he had finished the academy to work through it together.”

Advertisement

The couple said the pregnancy loss statistics were “staggering in Australia”, and it was not spoken about enough.

“We want to help break that stigma,” the couple told New Idea.

During the episode, Britt and Taz were moved by Foreman Dan and his wife, Dani, who shared the story about losing their baby girl, Billie, 10 days after she was born, due to birth complications.

Advertisement

“So, we’re actually very grateful for those 10 days; her time was spent at the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) department at the Women’s Hospital in Melbourne,” Dan said.

“The amazing people that dedicate their lives to NICU is just unbelievable, and what they did not only for us, but other families, they do whatever is possible to make your time as good as possible.”

Now, Dan and Dani are determined to raise funds for the NICU and awareness through their charity Billie’s Besties, and support Red Nose Day.

If you find these topics distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

Advertisement