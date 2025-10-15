Fears for The Block as two judges sign up for major new renovation show

There’s speculation that The Block judges Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer are quitting after they jumped ship to another show.

The interior designers are set to lead another show on Channel Nine called 1 Euro House, where they will get their hands dirty.

Channel Nine confirmed the two Block stars will be teaming up on the exciting new show at the 2026 Upfronts on October 15, which unveiled their programming slate for the coming year.

Will you watch Darren Palmer and Shaynna Blaze on their new show? (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Are Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer quitting The Block?

Both judges have been staples on the popular show for more than a decade.

While the 2026 season of The Block is a long way off, it will be interesting to see if the pair commit to both shows or just this new show.

Throughout the 2025 season, there has been speculation that Shaynna is going to be replaced by Foreman Dan’s wife, Dani Reilly.

There have also been plenty of discussions on Reddit, with fans demanding a shake-up to the current panel.

Only time will tell!

Shaynna Blaze and Darren Palmer are set to host 1 Euro House, a new renovation show on Channel Nine. (Credit: Channel Nine)

What is 1 Euro House?

Shaynna and Darren will take on the ultimate renovation challenge, as they transform a dilapidated one-euro property in the Italian village of Castronovo into a stunning dream home.

The pair will renovate spaces throughout the home.

Throughout the show, they will team up with local Italian artisans to incorporate handcrafted designs and custom furniture in the home, ensuring it fits in with its surroundings.

The new renovation show is set to air in 2026 and was announced at Channel Nine’s Upfronts event.

“Much more than just a makeover program, 1 Euro House also explores the richness of Italian life, blending travel, culture, and friendship,” Channel Nine revealed.

“The series culminates in a joyous celebration and emotional reveal, proving that with creativity and community, the most forgotten spaces can be brought back to glorious life.”

Each episode will feature breathtaking transformations with room reveals that showcase the bold and beautiful outcomes of the rebuild.

