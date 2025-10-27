Han and Can hint at return to The Block after disaster auction result

Han and Can did not get the result they hoped for at The Block auction, but said they’d be happy to return to the show.

Even though their home was passed in, they were hopeful that it would sell after the show.

When speaking to the media after the auction, they said they were happy with their efforts and wanted to “use this platform and launch ourselves forward”.

When asked what they planned to do after the show, Can joked that she’d love to start her own cooking show, but did have a backup in mind.

Han and Can said they’d return to The Block after participating in the 2025 series. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“If that doesn’t go too well, I might go into real estate,” she said.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Marty Fox; he’s incredible. So, I’d love to auction one of the houses next year.”

For Han, she had something different in mind – joining the show as a foreman.

“I want to be Foreman Han and Foreman Dan,” she said, then joking, “And I can tell him what to do”.

Even though the pair clashed on the show, she would be happy to return.

Despite not walking away with any prize money, the couple agreed it was the best outcome for them, given how the auction had gone.

“The number one thing we took out was strategy. And our auctioneer in real estate agents did the very best they could,” Can said.

They also told the media that they decided to go last because they did not have any registered bidders.

Han and Can loved being a part of The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Obviously, a tough market, five homes in Daylesford all under the hammer on the same day,” she continued. “Incredibly tough market. Obviously, a lot of people came here expecting to spend three [million].

“We needed a little bit more than that, so we’ll see what happens off-market.”

Despite the online backlash they copped throughout the series, they had no regrets.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or who you love or what you stand for,” Can said.

“You can do extraordinary things and, you know, you deserve a place on national TV and in the hearts of Australia, and we’ve met so many incredible people around the place who have echoed that sentiment.”