  •  
Advertisement
Home The Block

The Block 2024 stars Kylie and Brad fuel rumours about break up with cryptic posts

Here's everything we know about their post-show romance.
Profile picture of Elizabeth Gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

Controversial The Block 2024 stars Kylie Baker and Brad Baker have continued to fuel speculation amongst fans that they have ended their relationship after their time on the show came to an end.

Advertisement

In mid-September, Brad, 32, posted a photo of himself on social media with the four children he shares with Kylie – Parker, Bentley, Steele, and Slade, from a day out together at a go-kart track in Mareeba, Queensland.

kylie brad the block
The couple has been plagued with split rumours since their time on The Block came to an end. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“It’s not Phillip Island for kart track @phillipislandgokarts. Great start to school holidays @makotrac,” he captioned the post, referring to the Mornington Peninsula tourist town where his season of The Block took place.

All five of the properties from the 2024 season are currently still owned by Adrian Portelli, the billionaire businessman who originally intended to raffle the houses. As of July 2025, however, he has publicly stated that he now plans on selling the compound to the highest bidder.

Advertisement

Kylie and Brad sold their renovated property for $2.6 million, resulting in a profit of $650,000 against a reserve price of $1.95 million.

kylie brad the block 2024
Kylie and Brad walked away with a profit in their pocket following the auction. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kylie was nowhere to be seen in Brad’s school holiday post, nor has she been featured on Brad’s social media since The Block 2024 finished airing, and vice versa.

The mum-of-four has still been active online, however, and has been posting a wide range of sultry snaps and videos, leaving little to the imagination.

Advertisement

In November last year, shortly after the auction, Kylie had also removed Brad’s name from her Instagram bio, a sure sign that things were not well with the pair.

During their time on the show, Kylie famously stormed off the set after Brad made inappropriate comments to fellow contestant Mimi. At the time, Brad said on-camera that he believed his marriage was “done” and that he had “single-handedly destroyed” his family.

New Idea has reached out for comment.

Advertisement
Profile picture of Elizabeth Gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Editor

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Digital Editor for New Idea, where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio, both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement