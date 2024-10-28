After weeks of speculation surrounding an alleged cheating scandal, Kylie has made the decision to leave The Block.

During Monday night’s episode, Kylie caught Brad behaving inappropriately with fellow Blockhead and Kristian’s wife, Mimi.

News about this alleged misconduct had already been reported after Maddy and Charlotte spoke on live radio about the drama.



At the time, the Sydney sisters did not share any names or talk too much about what happened as they didn’t believe they were “the right people to speak on it.”



“We don’t want to speak on it specifically because it’s people’s real lives at stake, and we weren’t obviously there, so we don’t know full details,” Maddy told HIT WA’s Allan & Carly.

Kylie caught Brad flirting with Mimi. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Now, all the details have been revealed.

What happened between Brad and Mimi?

Kylie caught Brad flirting with Mimi after the contestants had a few drinks to celebrate the end of the week.

“I said some pretty inappropriate comments,” Brad admitted to the camera. “I was flirting with Mimi.”

Kylie was asleep on the couch next to Brad and Mimi when she woke up and heard him tell Mimi that he “would follow [her] OnlyFans.”

After everything went down, Kylie began to ask Brad: “How am I even married to you?”

“I deserve SO much better,” she said, describing the situation as “absolutely sickening.”

“I actually feel disgusted, and how little I mean to him is really sad.”

Viewers have not yet heard Mimi’s side of the story. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Did Kylie leave The Block?

After her flooring extra consult, the producers found her truck in the Aldi carpark but not her, with Scott Cam revealing that she was missing.

It was then revealed that Kylie had left The Block and gone home to Cairns to see her family as she couldn’t deal with what went on between Brad and Mimi.

Brad then found a video on Kylie’s phone, explaining why she left.

Kylie and Brad have not had an easy run on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I’m saying goodbye, I can’t be on national television with having my marriage breaking down,” she said.



“I’m going home and I can’t say I’ll be returning. You can talk to Brad about the details but unfortunately, I can’t do it anymore.



“I don’t need to always be made out to be crabby and the bad guy anymore. Thank you for the opportunity and I’m sorry I couldn’t stay until the end, I’m just not strong enough anymore.”

It was originally believed that both Kylie and Brad would leave The Block. The two haven’t had an easy run on the show and we have even seen Kylie leave once before.

However, it remains unknown if Kylie will return this time, or if she is gone for good.