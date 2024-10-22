The Block relationships that are at breaking point

An awkward encounter betweenThe Block’s Brad Baker and Mimi Belperio has been discussed live on the radio by fellow contestants Maddy and Charlotte.

Speaking with HIT WA’s Allan & Carly, the Sydney sisters confirmed “all will get revealed” in upcoming episodes of the show.

Kylie and Brad have had a tumultuous time on The Block so far. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Despite being pressed for more information, Maddy and Charlotte remained tight-lipped about the situation.

“We don’t want to speak on it specifically because it’s people’s real lives at stake, and we weren’t obviously there, so we don’t know full details,” Maddy shared.

“But I think, yeah, look, things hap-something happened. But we’re probably not the right people to speak on it.”

Charlotte jokingly added that she and Maddy “were in bed too early” to catch the full extent of the drama for themselves.

Kristian and Mimi are reportedly stronger than ever. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Speaking with So Dramatic! an insider source revealed that after a drunken cast night out, Brad and Mimi did something that “crossed a line” in Kylie’s eyes – resulting in her dramatically quitting the show.

“They weren’t doing anything physical. They were flirting and being a little too friendly. But the fact everyone was drunk didn’t help the situation,” they shared with the publication.

It is alleged that Kristian “didn’t have an issue” with the situation as Mimi “didn’t do anything wrong”.

Kylie is reportedly refusing to attend the upcoming auction day. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Because of all the drama in the next few weeks, Kylie reportedly will follow in the footsteps of Jesse and Paige and quit the show, leaving her and Brad’s communal space unfinished.

But despite what Maddy and Charlotte have hinted at, given how “messy” the situation is, Channel Nine may opt not to show it onscreen.

“They have chosen a suitable narrative that will finish Kylie and Brad’s time on the show, and that is all Nine wants their viewers to believe,” an insider source shared with our sister publication Woman’s Day .

“Usually if it’s on camera and you were miked – no matter how bad the contestants look – Nine will show it, but that won’t be the case with this year’s debacle,” they added.

It remains to be seen if Kylie and Brad will present a united front come auction day, which will take place on Saturday, November 9.

