Does Mimi and Kristian’s marriage survive The Block?

There’s no doubt that The Block is a pressure cooker, with tensions often riding high between teams, fellow contestants, and the cast and crew on site – and Kristian and Mimi are no expectation.

Following weeks of escalating tensions, the newlyweds had a series of explosive conflicts on Tuesday night’s episode, with Kristian becoming overwhelmed by the task at hand, and Mimi offering no sympathy or support.

After already breaking down on several occasions, the 31-year-old had his most emotional display yet as he retreated to one of the couple’s renovated bathrooms to calm down and gather his thoughts following an order by Foreman Dan to clean up his cluttered job site.

Tensions between the couple have continued to escalate as the season has progressed. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Low on sleep, energy, and morale, the electrician revealed to the camera that he was “drained physically, emotionally, and mentally.”

“I find it hard to comfort because Kristian is usually the one comforting me,” a stone-faced Mimi shares with the camera during a couch confessional overlayed with footage of herself screaming at her husband after finding him crying in the bathroom.

“What are you doing?” she demands from him, her husband pleading with her for “five minutes” to himself.

“How f****** embarrassing is he,” Mimi complains to Foreman Dan as she storms out, leaving him emotional and alone.

“I’ll leave his ass,” she adds.

It was a distressing sight for viewers to see Kristian so emotional. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Fast forward to the next morning, and Mimi makes another frank admission to the camera: “Seeing Kristian cry, the way I react to it isn’t normal.”

“Crying when you are happy is fine but crying when you are sad is like be a man, it’s embarrassing,” she added.

“I don’t like how I react to it,” Mimi also shared, revealing that she had inadvertently become her mother, who instead of comforting her when crying as a child, would tell her to “snap out of it.”

Let’s hope the couple patch things up by the end of the season. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Despite admitting that she had to soften up, and show some more support to her husband, the tentative peace formed by the South Australian couple was shattered later that night.

“Who f****** did our bed like that?” a frustrated Mimi yells at her husband, who had styled their bed in a way she didn’t like for the listing photos.

Things only continued to escalate from there, Kristian expressing his anger that while his wife had been having regular full nights of sleep, he had been busy working on their property.

Speaking with our sister public TV Week earlier this month, Mimi revealed that their time on the renovation reality series had been “really tough” for the couple.

“It’s the ultimate marriage test – don’t do it.”

If they do indeed break up, they aren’t the only couple from this season, with former contestants Jesse and Paige calling off their wedding and rumours circulating that Brad has moved out of the family home he shares with his wife Kylie.