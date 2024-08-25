It’s the end of the second week of The Block 2024 and there is already one couple clearly on top.



Adelaide newlyweds Kristian and Mimi have received the highest score for their room two weeks in a row, proving to have a strong possibility of winning The Block.

In week one, Kristian and Mimi scored 28.5 points out of 30 for their guest bathroom, scoring the title of “best” room that week.



This win won them $10,000 cash as well as $30,000 Wolf BBQ from E&S plus $100,000 worth of furniture from Cammerich, setting them up well for future success.

Kristian and Mimi received the highest score during the first and second week on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Week two was no different for the couple. Kristian and Mimi scored 28 points out of 30 for the guest bedroom, again taking out the title of best room, for the second week in a row.



“If they can continue this journey throughout, these guys are going to be extremely hard to beat,” Marty said.



“I’m calling it early because how they’re designing it, how they’re executing it, the craftsmanship, it’s very hard to fault.”



After the bathroom reveals in week one, Kristian and Mimi were also praised by Marty. “This room will add a huge amount of value to the buyer when they come through your house,” he said.



Though they ended the week with very high praise, it wasn’t all butterflies and rainbows for the newlyweds.

“If I knew, I would’ve shut that down straight away,” Mimi said. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Kristian had forged the signature of both Project Manger Kylie and Foreman Dan on their demolition permit.



“The purpose of the demolition permit is just so everyone on site knows what these guys are doing. Do we need to get barricades? Do we need to have extra OH&S in there? They’re a must on our site because we have five houses going at once,” Dan said.



Kristian said that he knew it was wrong and pegged it as a “heat of the moment” decision. “We were literally about to drive to our appointment, there was so much going on,” he said.



Mimi had no idea what had been done and said that she is “not gonna defend Kristian no matter what he does. If it’s wrong it’s wrong.”



All in all, The two ended up with only a small punishment and still went on to win the week.