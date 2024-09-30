Kristian and Mimi Belperio are off to a great start The Block 2024. After renovating their Adelaide home and actually enjoying the process, these newlyweds were more than prepared to take on the challenge…
However, despite having successfully completed their home renovations before the show, the two still consider themselves new renovators.
In the first couple of weeks, Kristian and Mimi were even tipped to win The Block, and have continued to produce amazing rooms each week.
EVERY ROOM IN KRISTIAN AND MIMI’S HOUSE ON THE BLOCK 2024
WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM
WEEK TWO: GUEST BEDROOM
WEEK THREE: MAIN ENSUITE
WEEK FOUR: SECOND GUEST BEDROOM
WEEK FIVE: MASTER BEDROOM
WEEK SIX: KITCHEN
WEEK SEVEN: MEZZANINE ENSUITE
WHO ARE THE BLOCK’S KRISTIAN AND MIMI?
Kristian is a 31-year-old electrician who has worked for the same boss for the last 14 years… clearly a very loyal man!
“My boss is an absolute champion,” he said. “But one day I do want to start my own business, and I think this could be a stepping stone in doing that, just to gain the confidence to start my own thing.”
He is the type of guy who is always smiling and brings positivity to each day, which is exactly what everyone needs on a show as stressful as The Block.
Kristian lives with his wife Mimi, a 28-year-old restaurant manager, in Adelaide, South Australia. Mimi manages her family’s Vietnamese restaurant and is very proud of the business and its successes.
“My parents have built this empire and I’m so proud of them. It’s great to be working with them. I’m helping them for now and then will see where life takes me,” Mimi says.
However, Mimi also has a passion for acting, and well, The Block is her chance to live out her dreams!
WHAT TEAM ARE KRISTIAN AND MIMI ON?
Kristian and Mimi are on the Purple Team.
HOW DID THE BLOCK’S KRISTIAN AND MIMI MEET?
Kristian and Mimi met at their group fitness Christmas party in 2020, after training together in the same gym classes. They married in November 2023, just months before joining the show!