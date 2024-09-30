Kristian and Mimi Belperio are off to a great start The Block 2024. After renovating their Adelaide home and actually enjoying the process, these newlyweds were more than prepared to take on the challenge…

However, despite having successfully completed their home renovations before the show, the two still consider themselves new renovators.



In the first couple of weeks, Kristian and Mimi were even tipped to win The Block, and have continued to produce amazing rooms each week.

EVERY ROOM IN KRISTIAN AND MIMI’S HOUSE ON THE BLOCK 2024

WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK TWO: GUEST BEDROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK THREE: MAIN ENSUITE

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK FOUR: SECOND GUEST BEDROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK FIVE: MASTER BEDROOM

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK SIX: KITCHEN

(Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK SEVEN: MEZZANINE ENSUITE

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)