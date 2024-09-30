  •  
Inside loved-up newlyweds Kristian and Mimi’s house on The Block so far

How far will they fare on The Block?
Kristian and Mimi Belperio are off to a great start The Block 2024. After renovating their Adelaide home and actually enjoying the process, these newlyweds were more than prepared to take on the challenge…

However, despite having successfully completed their home renovations before the show, the two still consider themselves new renovators.

In the first couple of weeks, Kristian and Mimi were even tipped to win The Block, and have continued to produce amazing rooms each week.

EVERY ROOM IN KRISTIAN AND MIMI’S HOUSE ON THE BLOCK 2024

WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM

week one guest bathroom room reveal the block kristian and mimi
WEEK TWO: GUEST BEDROOM

the block 2024 week 2 room reveals the guest bedroom kristian and mimi
WEEK THREE: MAIN ENSUITE

the block 2024 room reveals week 3 the main ensuite kristian and mimi
WEEK FOUR: SECOND GUEST BEDROOM

the block 2024 room reveals week 4 the guest bedroom kRISTIAN and mimi
WEEK FIVE: MASTER BEDROOM

week 5 the block main bedroom courtney and grant
WEEK SIX: KITCHEN

the block 2024 room reveals week 6 the kitchen kristian and mimi
WEEK SEVEN: MEZZANINE ENSUITE

the block 2024 room reveals week 7 mezzanine ensuite kristian and mimi
WHO ARE THE BLOCK’S KRISTIAN AND MIMI?

Kristian is a 31-year-old electrician who has worked for the same boss for the last 14 years… clearly a very loyal man!

“My boss is an absolute champion,” he said. “But one day I do want to start my own business, and I think this could be a stepping stone in doing that, just to gain the confidence to start my own thing.”

He is the type of guy who is always smiling and brings positivity to each day, which is exactly what everyone needs on a show as stressful as The Block.

the block 2024 kristian and mimi
Kristian lives with his wife Mimi, a 28-year-old restaurant manager, in Adelaide, South Australia. Mimi manages her family’s Vietnamese restaurant and is very proud of the business and its successes.

“My parents have built this empire and I’m so proud of them. It’s great to be working with them. I’m helping them for now and then will see where life takes me,” Mimi says.

However, Mimi also has a passion for acting, and well, The Block is her chance to live out her dreams!

the block 2024 kristian and mimi on set
WHAT TEAM ARE KRISTIAN AND MIMI ON?

Kristian and Mimi are on the Purple Team.

HOW DID THE BLOCK’S KRISTIAN AND MIMI MEET?

Kristian and Mimi met at their group fitness Christmas party in 2020, after training together in the same gym classes. They married in November 2023, just months before joining the show!

