All of the Alfresco Terrace and Stratco Shed room reveals from Week 10 of The Block

In week 10 of The Block, all five teams were tasked with renovating their Alfresco Terrace and Stratco Sheds after completing the interior of their luxury Daylesford properties.

With the finish line in sight, some contestants are sailing towards the end comfortably, but for others, budgeting woes have made the tail end of the competition incredibly stressful.

Scroll on for all the room reveals from Week 10 of The Block 2025.

The Block 2025: Week 10 Alfresco Terrace and Stratco Shed Room Reveals

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Emma and Ben

Spent

Emma and Ben were over budget by $15,167.

Scores The couple was awarded a 9 and a ½ from Darren, 8 and a ½ from Marty, and an 8 from Shaynn, resulting in a total overall score of 26. Feedback The judges loved how open the terrace was and the architectural choices Emma and Ben had made; however, Shaynna was critical of the use of black, which she described as “heavy.” While they were also impressed by the golf simulator in the shed, Shaynna raised concerns that the space was “too orientated to men” and would alienate female buyers..

Han and Can

Spent

Han and Can blew out their budget by $20,455.

Scores

The couple was awarded a 7 from all three judges, resulting in a total score of 21 – the lowest of the week.

Feedback

While Shaynna thought the Japanese garden on the terrace was “elegant”, Marty thought it was a waste of space and a mistake to not use the space for decking.

“They’re not selling the dream,” Shaynna added, noting that the terrace was also unfinished in areas and lacked styling.

The judges thought the shed (which was intended to be an art studio) was very “boujee” and demonstrated effort, but wasn’t worth the effort and time that the girls had put into it.

“It’s not a good space,” Marty also shared.

Not all was lost, however, after Han and Can won the $20,000 Commonwealth Bank jackpot award.

Britt and Taz

Spent

Despite budgeting the best this week, Britt and Taz were still over their budget by $7,930.

Scores

Britt and Taz were awarded a 9 from all three judges, resulting in a total score of 27.

Feedback

The judges were thrilled with the outdoor space with the “minimal and uncluttered” Alfresco area; however, they all agreed that it needed an outdoor lounge area instead of a massive U-shaped kitchen.

Despite the judge’s hopes that Britt and Taz would make their shed a pilates studio, after being encouraged to move their wellness space from the interior of the house in week six, to the shed, they were left thoroughly disappointed.

While the speakeasy in the shed was impressive, the judges were concerned it wasn’t compliant, and made less sense than turning the space into a pilates studio.

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

Sonny and Alicia were over budget by $18,215 – the second-highest expenditure of the week.

Scores

While they were hoping this week would be a win, Sonny and Alicia just missed out after earning a 10 from Darren, 9 and a ½ from Marty, and 9 from Shaynna, resulting in a total score of 29.

Feedback

Upon walking out into the outdoor Alfresco area, the compliments kept coming from the judges.

“This is the most connected outdoor area I’ve seen today,” exclaimed Marty.

Shaynna loved the styling, brickwork, and attention to detail, while Darren loved the finishes.

When it came to the shed, the trio agreed it was “perfect.”

Scotty shared that the judges couldn’t find anything to fault in the space and loved how functional yet fun it was with inclusions such as a darts board, a pool table that could also serve as a ping pong table, and work workbench.

“It’s a good old, functional, Australian Stratco Shed,” Darren noted.

Robby and Mat

Spent

Robby and Mat were over their budget by $14,232.

Scores

It was an incredibly successful week for the boys, who received three 10’s from the judges, resulting in a perfect score of 30 (the highest of the season so far).

Feedback

Robby and Mat presented not only their Alfresco Terrace, Stratco Shed, but also their secret weapon: an underground wine cellar.

While it was a big risk and came at a huge cost to their budget, ultimately their decision to include a wine cellar in their design paid off!

The judges also loved the shed, which the boys transformed into an at-home gym.

“This is in a league of its own,” noted Marty.

“It’s literally got everything you want,” said Darren.

“This is perfect,” added Shaynna.

