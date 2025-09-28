All of the back of house room reveals from Week 9 of The Block 2025

In week nine of The Block 2025, all five teams were tasked with renovating their back of house – a space comprised of five individual rooms.

With multiple teams failing to finish their Guest Suites the week prior, the pressure was on in Week 9 to finish in time for the room reveals.

It was a stressful week for the blockheads as they raced against the clock to complete their pantry, laundry, mud room, powder room, AND garage, as well as the remaining hallways and the spaces that were left unfinished in Week 8.

Scroll on for all the room reveals from week nine of The Block 2025.

The Block 2025: Week Nine Back of House Reveals

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Emma and Ben

Scores

Darren gave the couple a 7 ½, as did Marty, while Shaynna gave them a 7, resulting in a total score of 22 – the lowest of the week.

Feedback

While the judges praised the elevated appliances in the laundry and the powder room, the compliments stopped there as the Victorian couple were criticised for a lack of functionality in the laundry and pantry, and told their garage was just “okay.”

“It’s such a lovely, considered [colour] palette,” said Darren, adding that the elevated laundry appliances had been planned “beautifully.”

However, Shaynna said that the inclusion of the laundry in the butler’s pantry made the space “unworkable.”

“It doesn’t feel like a butler’s pantry to me.”

“The natural light is beautiful, the materials are stunning, but it seems there is no strategy to how they have planned the room,” Marty added, with Shaynna adding that the layout was “completely wrong” – criticism that continued to the mudroom and garage.

See more of Emma and Ben’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Han and Can

Scores

The couple received a 9 from Darren and Marty, and a 9 and a ½ from Shaynna, leaving them with a total score of 27 and a ½ – the second highest of the week.

Feedback

It was a hugely successful week for the girls, who won the judges over with their layout, “luxe” colour palette, and the finish in each back-of-house room.

“It’s really nicely considered,” exclaimed Darren, who especially loved the David Bowie framed poster.

Marty suggested that Han and Can add another fridge, while Darren said that the laundry was perfect for a family home.

When it came to the mudroom and washroom, Shaynna described the space as “beautiful”, but hated the tiling in the toilet.

“The quality of the finishing is incredible,” she added.

“This is so marketable,” Marty chimed in.

Moving into the garage, the judges were blown away, especially by the ceiling lighting.

“This is showroom quality in a residential setting,” Marty shared.

See more of Han and Can’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Britt and Taz

Scores

After being awarded a 9 and a ½ from Darren, 10 from Shaynna, and an 8 and a ½ from Marty, Britt and Taz took home the win in week nine with a total score of 28.

Feedback

Despite being embroiled in drama this week, Britt and Taz emerged triumphant with the winning back-of-house area thanks to what the judges described as a “stunning design.”

“It feels very classy, sophisticated, and timeless,” Marty shared, telling the couple that he had no doubts at auction that they’d have “multiple bidders.”

“This is sexy AF,” Darren then joked when he saw the garage before further describing the space as reminiscent of “expensive glamour.”

See more of Britt and Taz’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Sonny and Alicia

Scores

Sonny and Alicia received an 8 and a ½ from Marty and a 9 from both Darren and Shaynna, leaving them with a total score of 26 and a ½.

Feedback

While the proud parents were criticised for how they set out their laundry and pantry, they were praised for featuring a fridge in the pantry, as well as their mudroom, and the garage with Australiana wallpaper.

“They’ve thought about so many different things,” Shaynna said, but Darren was quick to point out that the butler’s space didn’t quite function as the couple clearly had intended.

The judges loved their washroom and powder room, and while the garage wasn’t terrible, it was plain in comparison to the other houses.

See more of Sonny and Alicia’s house here.

(Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Robby and Mat

Scores

The boys were given an 8 and a ½ from all three judges, leaving them with a total score of 25 and a ½ – the second lowest of the week.

Feedback

The best friends had high hopes for their European-inspired laundry, but the judges were critical of how small it was in relation to the rest of the property and how it just “didn’t work.”

Robby and Mat were, however, complimented for their powder room, with the judges suggesting they should have tiled their mudroom instead, and added in some more hooks and rails.

In the garage, the boys were also praised for their concrete, the car cleaning kit, and the overhead lights.

See more of Robby and Mat’s house here.

