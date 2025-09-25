The Block’s Han accuses show of being “rigged” after prize money snub

It was meant to be a silly challenge on The Block, but it meant so much more for Han and Can.

Advertisement

Like the other Blockheads, the couple have been feeling the pressure and wanted to win the $10,000 prize in the Tradie Games.

They were playing for the title of the Silliest Sausage and $10,000 worth of trees. To win, contestants had to earn the most points by completing five rounds of obstacle courses.

Even though Han and Can were initially in the lead and ahead of the others, they came unstuck in the final challenge, which had double the points.

Han and Can have been feeling the pressure of The Block as the competition progresses. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Advertisement

“I’m sorry, but they’d doubled the points because we had a clear lead. Even if we came last, we would’ve won, so for me, I was ticked off,” Han vented.

Not only did they fall, causing water to tip out of their wheelbarrow, but they also put their remaining water into Britt and Taz’s bucket, mistaking it for their own.

With Shelley yelling at Han to just pick up the bucket, the water sadly flowed out, costing them the grand prizes.

Advertisement

At the end, Sonny and Alicia were the winners. To add insult to injury, a group of All Stars contestants also watched it all unfold.

As The Block alumni went to tour the Daylesford homes, Han reeled about the competition, while Can tried to calm her down.

“Can we leave, please? I’m going to lose my s***,” Han vented.

Han was furious when Sonny and Alicia won the Tradie Games. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock))

Advertisement

She thought that it was unfair that the buckets were not labelled.

“I think the whole thing’s rigged,” she said.

The couple agreed that the money would have gone a long way, as they were running out.

“We want to win because we’re f****** broke,” she explained in frustration.

Advertisement

“There’s only so long you can stay positive. It’s hard to enjoy it when you don’t have money, you’re broke, and you get close to it, then it’s just taken away.”

Speaking more about the pressures of week nine on The Block Podcast, the couple told Shelley Craft that they spent big, hoping to earn a win.

They also said they were hurt about Sonny’s objection to extended work hours at the time, but understood that’s how the Gold Coast couple chose to play the game.

Advertisement

“For us, I think it was overwhelming, because five spaces, and wanting to finish to the level of execution we had in the previous weeks,” Han explained.

They added that they felt the pressure because they did not finish their guest suite, which was revealed the week before.