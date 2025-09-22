EXCLUSIVE: The Block feud at breaking point as warring BFFs set to SKIP auction day

The Block has been plunged into crisis with multiple houses considering not showing up on auction day.

The 2025 series has seen a huge falling out already between Britt and Alicia, with no signs of the feud letting up.

Now, New Idea can reveal that the former besties are no longer on speaking terms and are considering skipping auction day altogether.

We’ve learnt that Sonny and Alicia were brought in for crisis meetings with executive producer Julian Cress after tensions reached breaking point.

The Block's Sonny and Alicia are considering not showing up on auction day, New Idea can reveal.

Producers are now in damage control to try and ensure all the teams return to Daylesford for auction day.

“Channel Nine heard a number of the ‘houses’ had been thinking of pulling a ‘no-show’ and that has caused some secret meetings this week to avoid a huge disaster for the high rating shows finale,” our source confirmed.

“Julian knew he had to step in, otherwise [Sonny and Alicia] might have walked, and that would have been disastrous for the finale.”

However, Sonny and Alicia, and Britt and Taz have all been invited to an event in Sydney next month, giving them a chance to patch things up before the auction.

“That is going to be an awkward face-off for the two women. They can no longer say a nice word about their former neighbour,” our source explained.

Britt and Taz are no longer on speaking terms with former BFFs, Sonny and Alicia.

Insiders have confirmed that they are not the only Blockheads considering skipping the finale, with Han and Can also left frustrated over their portrayal on the Channel Nine show.

The couple are said to have stopped watching the season altogether, with Han left frustrated with the way she has been shown on screen.

“The whole ‘happy clappy’ narrative has crumbled,” the source continued. “Now it’s icy silence and producers are terrified it’s all going to explode on auction day.”

Matt and Robby are now playing peacekeepers, with the group left “fractured” over the on-screen tensions.

“It’s meant to be a celebration, but at this rate, it’s going to be the most awkward Block auction ever,” an insider added.

New Idea has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Alicia and Britt’s friendship started off strong, but it is already at breaking point.

Tension between the two couples hit breaking point during the "log-gate" scandal.

The tension kicked off when 2023 winners, Steph and Gian, visited during kitchen week.

They were tasked with renovating the Rex Theatre, with Britt and Steph instantly hitting it off, even going shopping together.

Alicia was left feeling neglected and said it was unfair that Britt was given one-on-one time with Steph.

“I’ve lost my BFF Britt to Steph, while they’re here on The Block, I’ve noticed they’re becoming quite friendly,” she said.

The Gold Coast mum said it was “dangerous” that she got to spend time learning from one of the winners, who secured the most winnings in the show’s history.

Steph and Gian's visit to The Block left Alicia reeling.

“She better not leave me by the wayside,” she added.

Alicia was then furious when Britt went shopping with Steph, despite promising to go with her.

Things then worsened when Taz tried to claim all the logs for him and Britt for their landscaping during kitchen week by tagging them.

The “log-gate” scandal left a bitter taste in Sonny’s mouth, and he tagged some logs for himself in retaliation.

Alicia then stopped her tilers from helping her rivals, who were struggling to finish their waterproofing.

“I’ve told them they’re done,” Alicia said. “Britt and Taz have cost us $7000 this week, because Taz and Britt have decided to keep all of that timber in the yard… the timber we thought we were entitled to.

“So, I’m not rolling over and giving them my tilers, because they’ve hit a problem. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Amid the tension, Britt tried to extend an olive branch at the disco, but Alicia was left unimpressed by her attempts to reunite.

“I don’t want to sweep it under the rug, because I want to know that she understands where I’m coming from, and I want to know where she’s coming from. So, yeah, TBC,” she fumed.

The friends have not spoken in days as tensions continue to rise between the neighbouring houses.

