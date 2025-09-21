All of the guest suite reveals from The Block 2025

Week eight on The Block has had plenty of drama.

Not only were friends torn apart, all of the Blockheads had a lot on their plate with their guest suites, and the Domain Listing Challenge.

Sadly, only two of the five suites were finished this week.

However, all of the judges agreed that every team showcased a vision of Daylesford in their reveals.

Find out what the judges thought of the guest suites below.

Emma and Ben’s guest suite. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Emma and Ben

Spent

In week eight of The Block, Emma and Ben spent $35,399 on their guest suite.

Scores

After winning a sauna and winning the $50,000 prize from the Domain Listing Challenge, the soon-to-be parents scored 29 and a ½. The couple was awarded a 10 from Shaynna and Darren, and a 9 and a ½ from Marty. So close to a perfect score! With this score, they finally won a room reveal!

Feedback

From the moment they walked in, the judges were in awe of the couple’s suite.

Starting with the kitchen, they loved its practicality.

“This is absolutely phenomenal,” Shaynna said.

Moving to the bedroom, they all agreed that their customised bed head was the perfect addition.

With a lot on their plate with a large suite and the listing challenge, Marty praised their time management skills.

They also loved the styling and layout of their walk-in wardrobe and guest bathroom.

“They’ve literally thrown all of the Emma and Ben sprinkles all over it, I love it,” Marty said about the bathroom.

Even though their suite had some messy finishes with the painting, all three judges were willing to overlook it.

See more of Emma and Ben’s house here.

Han and Can’s guest suite. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock) (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Han and Can

Spent

Han and Can spent $38,787 on their guest suite, which was the largest amount of money.

Scores

Unfortunately, the girls did not finish their guest bedroom and ensuite, and received the second-lowest score from the judges. Shaynna, Marty, and Darren all gave them an 8, which meant they finished with 24 points.

Feedback

While Marty, Shaynna, and Darren loved their use of colour and styling, they all agreed that things were not in the right place.

They thought their makeup area should have been in their bedroom, and were divided about their desk space. While Darren was a fan, Marty and Shaynna thought it was unnecessary and could be converted into a mini bar area.

They also worried that without a kitchenette, their home would not appeal to buyers.

“I think it’s a good room, I just think it lacks that major amenity. And if other contestants have got kitchenettes, this one will be at the back of the pack,” Marty said.

See more of Han and Can’s house here.

Britt and Taz’s guest suite. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Britt and Taz

Spent

Overall, the police officers spent $33,804 on their guest suite.

Scores

After weeks of strong room reveals, Britt and Taz finished in last place, with an unfinished suite. For their guest suite, they were awarded 6 and a ½ from Marty and Darren, and a 6 from Shaynna, finishing with 19 points.

Feedback

The judges fell in love with their kitchen, praising its finishes and appliances.

Moving onto their guest bedroom, they loved their use of colour, but said their panelling was too rustic and did not match the rest of their home. Not only that, but they also lacked sufficient wardrobe space.

“Walk into here, I think it’s a miss,” Marty said. “I think it’s way too rustic for the rest of this luxurious house.”

Unfortunately for Britt and Taz, their bathroom was far from being finished. The moment the judges saw the “room under construction, do not enter” sign, they were devastated for the couple.

Despite being incomplete, they said it had a lot of potential, and if finished, could have been a top contender.

Sonny and Alicia. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

After an intense week of fighting with Britt and Taz, Sonny and Alicia won $10,000 for managing their budget the best. Overall, they spent $31,077.

Scores

Sonny and Alicia finished in second place this week, after a rough and stressful week. Overall, Shaynna and Darren gave them 9 and a ½, and Marty gave them a 9.

Feedback

All of the judges agreed that even though their colour choice was bold, it worked perfectly.

Shaynna was impressed with the “professional level design” of Alicia’s wallpaper, saying it should be sold.

“I am blown away, it is something that I would buy as a designer,” she said in appreciation.

While their suite had lots of highlights, including a minibar, they questioned the drawers they used.

When they walked into their ensuite, they were all blown away. Even though their styling was minimal, it was all spot on.

“I finally feel Sonny and Alicia have finally got their groove,” Shaynna mused.

Marty also praised their cost-effective design by blending painting and tiling in the bathroom.

See more of Britt and Taz’s house here.

Robby and Mat’s guest suite. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Robby and Mat

Spent

Overall, Robby and Mat spent $33,374 on their guest suite.

Scores

The Adelaide duo had the second-lowest score, with just 20 and a ½ points. They were awarded a 7 from Darren and Marty, and a 6 and a ½ from Shaynna.

Feedback

Unfortunately, Robby and Mat also had an incomplete guest suite.

But the judges loved the styling in their bedroom. In particular, they said that the hand-painted feature wall was a standout.

However, for Marty, the lack of a kitchenette did not make it a suite. But for Darren, he did not mind.

Like Britt and Taz, the judges agreed that if their bathroom was completed, they could have been in the running to win.

“From a design perspective and then a functionality perspective, this layout of this bathroom is perfect,” Marty said.

See more of Sonny and Alicia’s house here.