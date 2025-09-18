EXCLUSIVE: Proposal drama! Sign The Block’s Han popped the question to Can

The Block‘s Hannah “Han” Thetford and Candace “Can” Wood have become the most highly talked-about couple of the 2025 series.

And now fans are convinced there has been a proposal on the cards after watching one notable episode of the Channel Nine show.

The couple made a rare appearance away from the building site and ditched their hi-vis jackets, opting for more glamorous attire.

Viewers couldn’t help but notice that Han looked very bridal in her all-white suit, taking to social media to speculate whether there had been a Block proposal.

The Block’s Han and Can have sparked rumours of a secret proposal. (Credit: Media Mode)

“OK, Han is giving major bridal vibes tonight, she looks great,” one wrote.

“I thought she looked bridal too! Quite beachy,” another said.

“Wow Han looks absolutely stunning in that white outfit and her hair,” a third added.

Photographs taken of them on the day only added to the speculation, though the tension of the show appeared to be getting to them.

They stepped out looking tense amid their filming clashes, with a source claiming that the backlash from the show might be getting in the way of a proposal.

They sparked speculation of an engagement after wearing bridal white during the show. (Credit: Media Mode)

“Han really wants to propose, maybe at the auction, but all the backlash they’ve received during the airing is making her have second thoughts,” a source told New Idea.

“It feels like it would just get torn apart and she doesn’t want a moment like that to be ruined.”

Amid speculation about if they were still together after their tense on-screen moments, they hinted the next step was an engagement.

Han told our sister publication TV Week: “The next step for us would be getting engaged, if we can afford a ring… If we earn any money from The Block.”

“The Block is the ultimate relationship tester,” Can previously reflected. “It is a high-pressure environment for anyone, and it honestly just made us stronger in the end.”

However, it appears the strain of the show is taking a toll on an engagement. (Credit: Media Mode)

Before their relationship was put to the test on The Block, Han and Can admitted they were like “yin and yang”.

“Or more like a cordless drill and a hammer,” the pair reflected. “Different functions, but together we get the job done.”

And the couple have had their fair share of on-screen clashes since, becoming embroiled in a series of rows.

But, an insider previously told New Idea that the pair’s portrayal on the show had been “a bit of a shock and, honestly, disappointing for the girls”.

“When the show’s over, they’ll be looking forward to moving on from the ‘Han and Can’ brand if things keep up the way they have been on the show,” the source added.

Things have been tense for the couple on-screen. (Credit: Media Mode)

While they had been longtime fans of The Block, it appears the pressure of the show has taken its toll.

“The emotional toll working all day every day has on you, with no privacy – watching from the couch just doesn’t do it justice,” the pair told our sister publication TV Week in July 2025.

“People will always have opinions – it’s TV!” they added. “But we’ve gained a new family in our fellow contestants, and only they know the full picture.”

Read more about Han and Can’s relationship here.

