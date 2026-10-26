Health expert warns Aussies not to overlook major step before travelling overseas

Us Aussies have a fair bit to be thankful for, living in paradise, but the burden of long-haul travel is certainly nowhere on the list of perks.

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A 20-hour flight laced with jet lag, dehydration, and inflammation, and you’ve got yourself a cocktail of chaos upon arrival. And all that can weaken your immune system, indirectly leaving you more vulnerable to certain travel-related illnesses without the proper vaccines.

Before you know it, your holiday feels over before it’s even begun, all because you didn’t take the right precautions to protect your health overseas.

Now, we’re not saying you’re guaranteed to catch something, but when it comes to your health, it’s always better to be safe than sorry!

That’s why acting well in advance is key to protecting your health abroad. And as one TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacist explains, it all starts with an early consultation and staying up to date with travel vaccinations.

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Protect your health with early vaccine preparation before any travel. (Credit: Canva)

Little sleep, dehydration, and a compromised immunity

Crossing time zones can throw your internal body clock out of sync – making you sleepy during the day and alert at night.

Not to mention, you’re stuck in a plane seat for hours on end. This can leave your muscles stiff and your legs feeling super uncomfortable. And, of course, don’t forget the dry cabin air that results in a pounding headache and serious thirst.

While no magical pill can syphon away these terrible things associated with long-haul flights, healthier habits can reduce the impact.

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Healthier in-flight habits can make a noticeable difference

Start adjusting to your destination’s schedule by eating and sleeping according to local time, if you’re able. It’s easier said than done, so a little help along the way – such as an eye mask, earplugs and a comfortable travel pillow – can create a more relaxing sleep environment.

During the times you’re awake, get up and walk around regularly if you can.

Try simple in-seat movements like ankle circles, leg stretches (if there’s space) and flexing your feet for circulation.

Travel smarter with healthier in-flight choices and up-to-date vaccines. (Credit: Getty Images)

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It’s also important to keep water handy and sip regularly throughout your flight. Even if this means a couple more toilet breaks, at least you’re moving! We’d suggest avoiding caffeine and alcohol altogether for the duration of the flight.

Large, salty meals can leave you feeling bloated and dehydrated at 30,000 feet high – not fun. Instead, choose lighter meals and snacks where possible, and include some fibre-rich options if your stomach tolerates them.

Once you land, soaking up some sun and avoiding a long nap can help you settle with ease! Getting outside into natural light once you’ve arrived has been known to help travellers adjusting to different time zones.

All this, coupled with early action ahead of your holiday, can support your health when fun is on the agenda. To break down which vaccines you need, and why a pre-travel consultation is necessary, we sat down with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Melvin Deo.

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CareClinic Column with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist, Melvin Deo, Shepparton, VIC. (Credit: New Idea)

Don’t let travel illness ground your big adventure, with TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist Melvin Deo.

Why should travel health be on my radar early?

When you’re busy coordinating passports, visas and packing lists, the last thing on your mind is getting sick overseas. But navigating language barriers, unfamiliar healthcare systems and the shock of a major medical bill can instantly derail a holiday. Taking the time to map out your health precautions well before departure ensures your trip is memorable for all the right reasons.

I always do my research and get travel insurance, but is there more I should be doing for my health?

Beyond ensuring routine immunisations (such as measles-mumps-rubella, diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis, polio, and influenza) are up-to-date, you need to consider destination-specific risks like food and waterborne illnesses or mosquito-borne diseases. Planning ahead also means mapping out how you will store, transport and legally document any medications you rely on.

I usually just buy a generic first-aid kit at the shops. How can a pharmacist give me a more tailored approach?

During a dedicated 30-minute pre-travel consultation in our CareClinic room, we take a deep dive into your destination, trip duration and planned activities. We can help you build a targeted first-aid kit stocked with the right essentials while checking what travel-specific medications or vaccinations you might need.

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Can I get those vaccinations sorted there in the pharmacy?

Absolutely. We make the process simple with expert advice and can administer eligible travel and routine vaccinations on the spot. Travel health preparation isn’t something that can be left to the last minute, so we recommend booking your pre-travel consultation with one of our pharmacists at least six weeks before you depart. That way, you can get your vaccines, medications and first-aid supplies sorted in one streamlined visit.

Service fees apply and does not include the cost of recommended over-the-counter products or medications. Subject to Pharmacist’s scope of practice and professional judgement. Speak to your Pharmacist to check your eligibility.

For more information, go to terrywhitechemmart.com.au

Visit your local TerryWhite Chemmart for more information. (Credit: TerryWhite Chemmart)