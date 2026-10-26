Birthday girl Sarah Todd’s subtle move amid Declan Cleary split rumours

Sarah Todd is celebrating her 40th birthday amid rumours she has split from Declan Cleary.

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The MasterChef Australia star took to Facebook and Instagram to mark the special day, sharing a photograph of herself drinking a coffee alongside the simple caption, “40 today 🥳🎉🎈”

While some fans were concerned about the solo picture, Sarah has notably “liked” a few comments which referenced Declan.

“Happy Birthday…….am sure Declan and the kids will make it a memorable day,” a follower commented on Facebook, which Sarah liked.

Sarah Todd is celebrating her 40th birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Happy bday! Hope Dec and the kids spoil you,” another said, which she also liked. At the time of publication, he has not made any public comments to mark her birthday.

It comes as a surprise to fans, with growing speculation about Sarah’s relationship status with Declan, whom she met whilst filming the 2025 MasterChef: Back to Win season.

They went public with their romance while the season was airing, and then moved in together and welcomed their twin girls, Claudia and Charlotte, in December.

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However, they have found themselves at the centre of split rumours when fans noticed their sudden absence from each other’s social media pages.

New Idea also revealed that Sarah had unfollowed her fiancé, while other fans had noticed she hadn’t been wearing her wedding ring during a recent work trip to India.

Sarah Todd has liked comments that reference Declan Cleary. (Credit: Facebook)

Sra Sarah and Declan still together?

While the pair’s social media activity has surprised fans, one source exclusively told New Idea that they are keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

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“Definitely not,” Declan reportedly told friends when asked whether the couple had split.

“Their lives might look separate from the outside, but behind closed doors they are very much together. They are making plans, looking for a home and building their future as a family,” our insider explained.

“There is no split. They have just realised that not every part of their relationship needs to be performed on social media.”

Fans are still speculating about Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary’s relationship status. (Credit: Instagram)

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Our insider said the decision was about “creating stronger boundaries”.

“Unfortunately, when people suddenly stop seeing a couple together online, they assume something must be wrong. In this case, it is actually about creating stronger boundaries.”

“Sometimes the girls travel with Sarah, and sometimes they remain with Declan,” our source said about the absence of their twins from social media. “They are working it out week by week and doing whatever makes the most sense for the babies.”

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