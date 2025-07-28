EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Todd reveals future project plans with Declan

Returning to MasterChef for a third time, Sarah knew she would bond with other contestants, but she did not anticipate her relationship with Declan.

Both returned to the show as part of the Back to Win season, and as time went on, sparks flew between them.

It wasn’t until Sarah was facing elimination that they both realised they had feelings for one another.

Speaking exclusively to New Idea after her shock elimination, she said she usually kept her personal life out of the spotlight.

“I’ve always been a private person, but I think it’s been nice to be able to just celebrate what we have, and it’s been really amazing,” she said.

Since going public with their relationship in June, in Stellar Magazine, the couple have moved in together with Sarah’s son, Phoenix and Declan’s dog, Sol.

The couple have moved in together in Melbourne. (Credit: Instagram)

“I think that obviously having Declan in the kitchen while we were cooking and competing was amazing and there were a few weeks there where he was out of the competition and I was still in it,” she said.

“It was amazing to have that connection and just to be able to relax after a long day, and he understands what it’s like to be in that pressure cooker of a situation and to be able to walk out of the kitchen and just be able to relax and have him understand.

“So it’s been amazing to have that.

While he got eliminated weeks before she did, Sarah said she did learn a lot from her partner.

“Declan just has this attitude of walking into the cooks with a lot of joy, and he just had so much fun with it, and I think that definitely rubbed off on me in the kitchen as well and just to go, ‘You know what? I am going to have fun with this cook and just cook something that means something to me and just enjoy it’…” she said.

Sarah Todd has spoken about the possibility of working with her partner Declan Cleary. (Credit: Instagram)

While she plans to perfect some dishes behind the scenes and continue doing pop-ups, she said they have spoken about working together.

Passionate about food and travel, they have already created a joint TikTok page.

“We love just getting to try different foods together, and we obviously love food, and I think for now we’re just finding our feet after the competition, and definitely looking forward to what’s next,” she said.

After she was eliminated, Declan shared a loving statement on Instagram about Sarah’s time in the kitchen.

“Great job babe. 🤍🤍,” he wrote. “You were by far the bravest, most creative and resilient chef in that kitchen in my eyes. I never stood a chance against you….😆”

Sarah Todd and Declan Cleary have gone from strength to strength as a couple, since meeting on Masterchef. (Credit: Instagram)

“Despite the undercurrents, the constant second-guessing, the moments that felt more like quiet resistance than support, you held your head high. You stayed true to who you are…fiercely creative, wildly intuitive, and never afraid to back yourself.

“Thanks for being my best friend in and outside of that kitchen. We have so much fun together, and you make my heart so full. You are a true inspiration not only to all the home cooks out there but to the chefs around the world that would gain knowledge and vision from your wonderful masterpieces.

“He signed off with: “Love you lots. Dec.”

