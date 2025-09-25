Fans slam Scott Cam’s “disgusting” insult on The Block

Scott Cam stunned The Block fans after he made a damning comment about one of the contestants.

The incident took place during Wednesday night’s episode, when he and Shelley Craft visited Robby and Mat’s home.

While they were cautioning the boys about including a small European laundry, Scott also aired some grievances about Mat.

“Just for the folks at home, I just want to point this out that Mat moves all the time, and this little scene that we do, where he’s told not to move,” he began.

“Everyone’s told not to move. And in order for him not to move, Shelley’s doing this,” he continued, where the camera panned over to Shelley, who had her foot over Mat’s.

Fans were outraged to see Shelley stepping on Mat’s foot to stop him from fidgeting. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

“Just a little reminder,” Shelley added cheekily.

“Because he always moves. He’s an idiot,” the host finished, before a sneak peek of Sunday’s episode aired.

Fans have complained about the stunt online, but it was Scott’s final comment that left them seeing red.

“I was disgusted at this,” one watcher vented on Reddit, starting a whole thread on the matter.

It turns out, others agreed.

“It annoyed me cause it can be a symptom of pain/injury,” another vented. “I can’t stand still in one spot since I buggered my back; there’s no standing position where I can balance upright and be pain-free.”

A group of fans did not want a bar of what Scott Cam said on The Block. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock))

A third fan claimed that this was not the first time he’s been rude to contestants on the show.

“He’s always been an a**hole, it’s just usually waved away as him playing up the host persona, or it’s edited to look better,” they said.

Another added that throughout the season, he has “insinuated” that Taz cannot spell.

However, others disagreed.

Other fans, however, did not see the problem with Scott Cam’s comment. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

“I mean more than likely it’s because it’s hard to edit what they’re saying to say something different, when on screen, it would look like he was jumping all over the place…” a Block fan said.

For another fan, the thread was making a big deal out of nothing.

“In Australia, saying ‘you idiot’ translates more into ‘you goofball’. Nothing to spit the dummy over,” they said.