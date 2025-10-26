Britt and Taz win The Block 2025 and $520k in prize money

Western Australian couple Britt and Taz have won The Block for 2025, taking home over half a million dollars in total profit.

Advertisement

In an unprecedented move prior to the season 21 auction, all five teams agreed on an auction order, with House 3 going first.

While nerves were high in Daylesford at the high reserve prices of $2.99m (with the exception of Sonny and Alicia, who had $50k off their reserve), ultimately, the police officers had nothing to worry about!

Winners are grinners! (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who won The Block 2025?

Britt and Taz sold their property for $3.41m against a reserve price of $2.99m – netting them $420,000 in profit.

Advertisement

Their take-home winnings then grew to $520,000 after the parents-of-two won the show.

Reflecting upon their win, the couple described it as “phenomenal.”

“This is life-changing for us, it’s incredible. It’s our mortgage paid off.”

The Block 2025 auction day was bittersweet for all of the teams. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Advertisement

Sadly, however, not every team was left in a celebratory mood after Robby and Mat pocketed a profit of just $109,999, and Sonny and Alicia took home $120,000.

Both Han and Can and Emma and Ben’s properties passed in after failing to attract bids above the asking price and will now enter into a post-auction negotiation period..

“It’s mixed emotions, though, as we really wanted everyone to walk away a winner and sell their houses,” the couple added.

“I thought our auction set the tone for everyone else. We took it upon ourselves to do that, and we were shocked more than anything. We had worked as a team right to the end, so it’s just a bit hard for us to see what has happened today.”

Advertisement

Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with The Block 2025 winners Britt and Taz.