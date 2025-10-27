Why fans are convinced that The Block stars were set up to fail at the auction

The Block auction are a controversial part of the show, and this year is no exception.

With only three homes selling this year, fans were infuriated on behalf of the contestants, blaming the $2.99 million reserve.

“Obviously, the cast know that this is a risk, but setting the reserves SO high just feels exploitative,” one fan wrote on social media. “You’ve used them to produce some really great content for a very high rating show, for two groups of them to walk away with nothing but a weekly stipend. I wonder how this will affect future casting.”

Not only that, but others think the contestants were doomed from the start, and the show did not realistically reflect the Daylesford market.

Fans were furious about The Block 2025 auction results. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“I don’t think it’s about any one house doing better or worse than the others; rather, it’s about market saturation and delivering what is wanted,” a fan wrote.

“Daylesford just didn’t have the market for five near identical $3 million homes like that to be sold all at the same time. End of story.

“The market couldn’t sustain the vision – proven by pass-ins and the fact [that] it was out-of-town buyers brought in by the show.”

After their house was passed in, Han and Can told the media present that it was hard to do an auction like that.

“Obviously, a tough market, five homes in Daylesford all under the hammer on the same day,” Can said. “Incredibly tough market. Obviously, a lot of people came here expecting to spend three [million].

“We needed a little bit more than that, so we’ll see what happens off-market.”

According to PropTrack data, Daylesford’s median house price was $820,000 in July, which is almost four times less than the $3 million to $3.3 million price guides all the homes had.

Fans slammed the show for being out of touch not only with Daylesford’s real estate market, but also the country’s housing crisis.

Fans think The Block has become unrelatable and unrealistic. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“While much of Australia struggles with housing affordability and homelessness, The Block has turned into a luxury real estate showcase for the ultra-wealthy,” another fan wrote on Reddit.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. You have an opportunity to rebuild — to make The Block meaningful again.

“Here’s how: Return to your roots. Renovate smaller, older homes or apartment blocks in our cities — the kind real people can afford.”

Other fans agreed with the sentiment that the show was unrealistic and should be more attainable to everyday Australians.

