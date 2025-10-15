The Block’s Scott Cam ditches the building site to face his fears in WILD new series

Scott Cam will be forced to face his fears in a heart-stopping new series set to arrive on Channel Nine next year.

The bold new series, titled SHARK!, will see six celebrities jet off to the Bahamas, where they will be forced to confront their greatest fears.

Scott will be a long way from the comfort of The Block‘s building site, as he will join the other five celebrities in facing his fear of sharks head-on.

While he is known for guiding Blockheads through the challenges of reality TV, he will now be abandoning his authority altogether to be thrown in the deep end with an unlikely opponent.

Scott Cam will be taking on a very unlikely new challenge in Nine’s new series, SHARK! (Credit: Channel Nine)

The TV host will be joined by four-time Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus and four other prominent celebrities, whose identities are yet to be revealed, on the show.

The group will be guided by Australian shark attack survivor Paul de Gelder, as they will face high-tension, heart-stopping shark challenges to conquer their fears.

The tasks will escalate in danger and intensity, taking them from the safety of a protective cage to the ultimate test: an open water swim with one of the most feared sharks.

According to a press release, “SHARK! will push our celebs’ minds and bodies to the limits” in a life-changing experience as they find out if they will be brave enough to make it all the way to the end.

“This adrenaline-fuelled series will push people to the brink so they can learn to love the most feared predator on the planet,” it adds.

He will be traveling to the Bahamas with five other celebrities to conquer his fear of sharks. (Credit: Channel Nine)

With the show promising to “strip bare” the celebrities of their public personas, The Block fans will be able to see Scotty as they never have before.

The usually cool, calm, and collected presenter will be strapping in for the most frightening adventure of his life, but will he be brave enough to tackle the challenge?

The release date for the bold new series has not yet been announced, but the show was unveiled among Channel Nine’s 2026 programming slate at the 2026 Upfronts on October 15.