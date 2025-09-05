Scott Cam teases move back to his original career in The Block bombshell

The Block‘s longtime host Scott Cam has teased that he would be willing to move back to his original career.

The 62-year-old was quizzed on whether he would prefer to become a contestant on The Block or return to his first career as a carpenter.

And it seemed to be quite an easy decision for Scott as he replied without even hesitating.

Scott Cam made a joke about going back to carpentry. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“Full-time carpentry!” he told Channel Nine with a laugh as he shut down the prospect of him taking on the renovation challenge himself.

His comment came during a game of “this or that,” where he had to pick what he would prefer out of two options.

The TV presenter also insisted he would take a renovation over reality TV any day, adding: “A reno definitely builds more character.”

Scott went on to dish on the most stressful aspect of his job, hosting The Block.

“Auction Day is the most stressful day of the year for me, it’s tough!” he said when asked if auctions or waterproof inspections were more stressful.

Scott’s comments about his career come after New Idea heard that he could be contemplating a fresh start after 15 years on the show.

Scott has been hosting The Block for 15 years. (Credit: Channel Nine)

“He’s not always happy about being away from his family for the 12 weeks of the year it takes to film The Block,” the source said at the time.

“Online criticism doesn’t bother him because he doesn’t read the comments.

“But wanting to spend more time with his family could see Scotty reconsider his involvement with the show in the not-too-distant future.”

It was also claimed that the chaos of the series was taking its toll on his co-host, Shaynna Blaze.

“She’s sick of being the target of online bullies,” the source shared.

Shaynna, 62, could even consider joining her close friend Neale Whitaker one day on My Reno Rules.

Shaynna Blaze may also be considering a career move. (Credit: Channel Nine)

The show, which will rival The Block, is set to premiere on Channel Seven in 2026.

“They’ve always been as thick as thieves,” our source confirms.

“He’d love nothing more than to reunite with Shaynna at Seven.”

