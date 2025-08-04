EXCLUSIVE: Is this contestant going to be a villain on The Block?

Hot Potato, Hot Potato! The Block’s dreaded ‘villain baton’ is up for grabs again, and no-one wants to hold it, confirms New Idea’s source on the Channel Nine reality series.

While early reports suggest producers have done their best to return the Channel Nine show to its wholesome origins, our source says there is still plenty of drama in store.

Find out what we know below.

This year’s contestants have already had dramas on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Who will the 2025 villains be on The Block?

For the last two seasons, the Adelaide team has taken on the villain role – either naturally or in the post-production edit. But everyone is hoping that South Australia doesn’t make it a hat-trick this year!

“That might just be lazy storytelling to keep that reputation up… either that, or someone on production just really hates Adelaide!” jokes the source.

In 2024, Nine claimed Adelaide-couple Mimi and Christian weren’t the baddies of the season. But as the show unfolded, viewers saw a different story. The year before that, it was Adelaideans Kristy and Brett who seemed to take particular delight in stirring the pot.

Now, with the 2025 underway, the South Aussie curse could be continuing. This year’s Adelaide team are best mates Robby and Mat. They reportedly told friends they turned up prepared, determined that they wouldn’t be painted as the “nasty male hairdressers”.

Will Robby and Mat be this year’s villains? (Credit: Channel Nine)

A source tells New Idea the duo even lined up their own ‘social media team’ in anticipation of their time in the spotlight, just in case they do get caught up in the drama.

“They were determined not to be ‘the villains,’” the insider reveals. “But let’s just say… they don’t come out completely unscathed.” One thing the boys will even admit is that their competitive nature is their Achilles heel.

The mates seem to have been cast as the narrators of this season, often a “safe role” says our source. However, fans will also remember Mimi played that part for most of the 2024 season but still found herself at the centre of chaos toward the end. So it’s anyone’s game.

Han and Can have had their ups and downs on The Block. (Credit: Channel Nine)

One duo who apparently ruffled feathers early on are Han, 29 and Can, 31. The Perth-based couple, who’ve been together for only a year, are said to have clashed with fellow contestants from the get-go. Not to mention their builders.

“They’re very structured and clear on what they want and they don’t back down,” says our source. “It doesn’t take long before things get tense and it causes friction with nearly everyone.” They are very much their own island in lots of ways.

The source said that Alicia will be one to watch, is she possible going to be the villain on The Block? (Credit: Channel Nine)

But the real drama queen title might go to Alicia, a fiery contestant from Queensland, who makes waves almost immediately.

Insiders say she and her husband Sonny were “fighting constantly” on-site, with their loud bickering often heard by other contestants and crew.

“She confronts people in the second week and has a full-blown meltdown,” the source spills. “After that, she tries to bite her tongue… Producers reckon she’s this year’s standout when it comes to the drama.”