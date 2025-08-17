Each of the main bathroom reveals on The Block 2025

After almost three weeks in Daylesford, this year’s blockheads have begun to find their footing on The Block.

Learning from the mistakes of the previous two weeks (a bathroom in week one and two kids’ bedrooms in week two), all five teams were eager to prove to the judges that they were taking onboard past feedback and being considerate about what a potential buyer would be looking for in a property.

But sadly, there could only be one winner! Scroll on to see what the judges scored each main bathroom on The Block 2025.

The Block 2025: Week Three Main Bathroom Room Reveals

Emma and Ben. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Emma and Ben

Scores

For their ensuite, Emma and Ben received 9 ½ from Darren and Shayna and nine from Marty. Overall, they received a score of 28.

Feedback

All three judges were in agreement that Emma and Ben had created a “magical” space in their ensuite that was truly reflective of the Daylesford region and would have an easy job appealing to a wide range of buyers.

“It’s bold but not tacky,” said Marty, while Shaynna exclaimed, “There’s so much to love,” when discussing the space.

One criticism was the lack of overhead lighting, with the judges recommending that they install a downlight over the vanity.

Han and Can. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Han and Can

Scores

Han and Can were initially tied with Emma and Ben, but decided to use their gnome, which meant they were the winners with 29 points! Overall, they received 9 ½ from Darren and Marty and 9 from Shayna.

Feedback

After a difficult first two weeks in the competition, Han and Can more than made up for it with their main bathroom.

Shaynna described the space as “mindblowing” while praising the girls for being so bold with their design.

“It’s hard to find a fault,” she shared with her fellow judges.

Marty said the room felt like a “Daylesford day spa,” while Darren said it was like “a punch in the face with a velvet glove.”

Britt and Taz. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Britt and Taz

Scores

Marty gave Britt and Taz 6 ½, and Darren and Shayna both gave them a score of 7 ½. Overall, they finished with 21 ½ .

Feedback

While Shaynna liked the overall concept of the ensuite, she felt like the styling and layout let Britt and Taz down.

“It’s a lot to take in,” she shared. While she liked the overall concept, she said the space fell short of where it needed to be.

For Darren, he praised the vanity, face-level storage, amenities, and stone choice: “It’s peaceful and tranquil. I love it.”

Marty, however, didn’t mince his words when reacting to the space, exclaiming the main bathroom was like an “upmarket abbatoir.”

“It’s cold and scary. It’s got a bad feeling,” he added.

Sonny and Alicia. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Sonny and Alicia

Scores

Darren and Marty gave Sonny and Alicia 9 points each, and Shayna awarded them with 8 ½ points. Their final score was 26 ½ .

Feedback

From the moment they entered the room, the judges couldn’t keep the smile off their faces as they viewed Sonny and Alicia’s ensuite.

From Darren, it was a simple “oooh la, la” while Shaynna was quick to dish out compliment after compliment.

“It’s so relaxing and calm and beautiful,” she noted, further congratulating the couple on their concrete bath and taps.

Marty chimed in that the space was “pretty,” had “incredible” slab tiles, and the “makings of a perfect 10”, however, he was in agreement with Shaynna that while the styling was stunning, the layout let the couple down.

Robby and Mat. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Robby and Mat

Scores

Overall, Robby and Mat finished with 27 ½ points. For their ensuite, they were given an 8 by Shayna, 9 ½ from Darren, and Marty gave them 9 ¾ .

Feedback

After the horrors of the kids’ bedroom reveal a week prior, Robby and Mat were thrilled to hear just how much the judges liked their ensuite.

While Shaynna was critical of the duo for not showing any bravery with their design or styling, which she described as “cliche”, Darren and Marty were more complimentary.

“From a buyer’s perspective, they’ll love this. It feels very luxurious. The whole room together is a real estate agent’s dream, even though it doesn’t have the punch [the other en-suites do],” Marty exclaimed.

For Darren he was especially excited about the layout of the room, describing the space as “chic” and quietly luxurious.

