Peter Overton’s heartbreaking interview following family loss

Peter Overton‘s beloved dad Dr John Herbert Overton AM, has died aged 88.

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The former anaesthetist was described as a doctor whose “compassion and skill touched and saved so many lives” in his obituary but a resurfaced interview has revealed how instrumental he was in Peter’s life.

Speaking to 9Honey in 2020, the Nine newsreader confessed, “I talk to him every single night, I ring him and we chat about the day.”

Peter went on to praise his father’s “immense generosity of spirit” calling him “the most beautiful human being.”

“I think to be a paediatric anaesthetist, dealing with the tiniest of premature babies through to teenagers, you’re a special person in your own right, and Dad has that in spades,” he added.

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Peter Overton revealed in 2020 that he talks with his father every night. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this month, the Nine News journalist told TV Tonight that his father played a pivotal role in his media career.

“I remember at school, my mates used to wind me up because I was always asking questions about people. There was a very famous radio station in Sydney called 2UE back in the day. My father was at the Children’s Hospital working as a doctor, and 2UE supported the hospital with a radiothon,” he said.

“I asked Dad, I think I was 15 if he could ask the boss of 2UE, if I could do some work experience. From that moment, I went in every weekend for several years, for 12 hours a day for free, collating sports results and learning radio. I remember I got on air about 17 or 18 and and I thought, ‘This is for me! I love this, and I love stories! I love information. I love being able to write about it.’ That’s where it all began.”

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The heartbreaking loss comes almost a year after Peter dealt with his own health woes.

Taking to Instagram in November 2025, Peter’s wife Jess Rowe shared a photo of him in a hospital bed following a wrist injury.

Peter Overton was hospitalised after having a nasty fall at home. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Never a dull moment in our house! What with Allegra finishing her HSC & the chaos that can be daily life- Petee recently had a nasty fall at home, badly injuring his wrist. He has had a four hour operation which involved a bone graft, 3 metal plates and various screws,” she wrote at the time.

“He’s now under strict instructions to rest & recover. So it will be some time before he’s back on screen with @9newssydney. He can’t wait to return!” she added, before thanking the healthcare system as well as the emergency nurses, physios, doctors and specialist surgeons.