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Peter Overton’s heartbreaking interview following family loss

"The most beautiful human being."
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Peter Overton‘s beloved dad Dr John Herbert Overton AM, has died aged 88.

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The former anaesthetist was described as a doctor whose “compassion and skill touched and saved so many lives” in his obituary but a resurfaced interview has revealed how instrumental he was in Peter’s life.

Speaking to 9Honey in 2020, the Nine newsreader confessed, “I talk to him every single night, I ring him and we chat about the day.”

Peter went on to praise his father’s “immense generosity of spirit” calling him “the most beautiful human being.”

“I think to be a paediatric anaesthetist, dealing with the tiniest of premature babies through to teenagers, you’re a special person in your own right, and Dad has that in spades,” he added.

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Peter Overton revealed in 2020 that he talks with his father every night. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this month, the Nine News journalist told TV Tonight that his father played a pivotal role in his media career.

“I remember at school, my mates used to wind me up because I was always asking questions about people. There was a very famous radio station in Sydney called 2UE back in the day. My father was at the Children’s Hospital working as a doctor, and 2UE supported the hospital with a radiothon,” he said.

“I asked Dad, I think I was 15 if he could ask the boss of 2UE, if I could do some work experience. From that moment, I went in every weekend for several years, for 12 hours a day for free, collating sports results and learning radio. I remember I got on air about 17 or 18 and and I thought, ‘This is for me! I love this, and I love stories! I love information. I love being able to write about it.’ That’s where it all began.”

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The heartbreaking loss comes almost a year after Peter dealt with his own health woes.

Taking to Instagram in November 2025, Peter’s wife Jess Rowe shared a photo of him in a hospital bed following a wrist injury.

Peter Overton Jessica Rowe
Peter Overton was hospitalised after having a nasty fall at home. (Credit: Instagram)
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“Never a dull moment in our house! What with Allegra finishing her HSC & the chaos that can be daily life- Petee recently had a nasty fall at home, badly injuring his wrist. He has had a four hour operation which involved a bone graft, 3 metal plates and various screws,” she wrote at the time.

“He’s now under strict instructions to rest & recover. So it will be some time before he’s back on screen with @9newssydney. He can’t wait to return!” she added, before thanking the healthcare system as well as the emergency nurses, physios, doctors and specialist surgeons.

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Trusted by Australians since 1902, the New Idea team consists of professional entertainment journalists, lifestyle writers, and recognized royal experts. As part of the Are Media network, we reach millions across Australia and New Zealand. We prioritize ethical journalism, firsthand reporting, and rigorous recipe testing in our physical Test Kitchen. Every story, tip, and recipe undergoes strict review by senior editors, and all industry sources are thoroughly vetted before publication. The New Idea team is committed to delivering accurate, inspiring entertainment, food, and lifestyle content with genuine warmth and integrity.

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