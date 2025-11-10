Peter Overton’s health scare as he is hospitalised after “nasty fall”

Peter Overton has been rushed to hospital after having a “nasty fall” at his home.

His wife, Jessica Rowe, took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that Peter had undergone a gruelling four-hour operation on his wrist after the accident.

She explained that Peter will be absent from Nine News Sydney for “some time” as he follows doctors’ orders to “rest and recover”.

Alongside a selfie of herself next to Peter in his hospital bed, she penned: “Never a dull moment in our house!

“What with Allegra finishing her HSC & the chaos that can be daily life – Petee recently had a nasty fall at home, badly injuring his wrist.

Peter Overton has been hospitalised after having a nasty fall at home. (Credit: Instagram)

“He has had a four-hour operation which involved a bone graft, 3 metal plates and various screws. He’s now under strict instructions to rest & recover.

“So it will be some time before he’s back on screen with @9newssydney. He can’t wait to return!

“And a special shout out to our healthcare system- the emergency nurses, physios, doctors & specialist surgeons who are the most remarkable, caring & compassionate people. We are very lucky.”

It has not yet been confirmed how long Peter will be off-air for, as he recovers from his health scare.

His celebrity friends were quick to send Peter their well-wishes for a speedy recovery.

Terri Irwin commented: “Ouch! Hang in there!”

While Jess replied: “Thank you… He just needs to rest which is hard for him to do!”

“Oh noo!!! Rest up,” Ariarne Titmus said.

Jess took to her Instagram to announce the sad news.

And MAFS star Domenica Calarco wrote: “Oh no poor Pete!!!! Have been missing him on my screen! Sending love and healing.”

“Sending love. And agree – our healthcare system/workers are incredible!” Nicky Briger added.

Earlier this year, Peter was also forced to temporarily step back from the air after he had a polyp removed from his vocal chord.

Polyps are growths that can be found in organs such as the ears, throat, uterus, stomach, intestines, and skin.

He initially took six weeks of annual leave and went to his doctor when his voice was raspy, before going to an ENT surgeon.

“I must admit, it scared the living daylights out of me,” he confessed.

“So I was operated on three days later under general, and they lasered it off. Then I was in hospital for a day and then home, and no talking for over a week.”

He worked with a speech pathologist and returned to work three weeks after the operation.

Peter has been at Channel Nine since 1991 in a range of high-profile roles.