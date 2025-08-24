All the main bedroom and walk-in robe reveals on Week 4 of The Block 2025

Week four of The Block 2025 proved to be a challenge for each of the teams as they raced against the clock to deliver their main bedroom and walk-in robes.

While some flourished, others floundered, with the stress of the jobsite proving too much for Perth-based couple Han and Can, who were accused of breaking the rules by Foreman Dan.

Ultimately, while every contestant worked incredibly hard to deliver a room worthy of the judges’ praise, only one could win.

Scroll on to see what the judges scored each main bedroom and walk-in robe on Week 4 of The Block 2025.

The Block 2025: Week Four Main Bedroom and Walk-In Robe Reveals

Emma and Ben. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Emma and Ben

Spent

In week four of The Block, Emma and Ben spent $24,575 – almost $10,000 more than the amount spent by Britt and Taz, who not only budgeted the best, but also won this week.

Scores

Emma and Ben were awarded a 9 and a ½ from Darren and Shaynna, and a 9 from Marty, leaving them with a total score of 28 – just one point shy of a shared win.

Feedback

Upon entering the room, all three judges praised the size and layout, describing it as “spectacular.”

“This is bigger than most hotel suites,” exclaimed Marty.

Shaynna complimented the “divine” picture window and the hologrammed fireplace, and described the veined marble as “exquisite,” noting Emma and Ben’s eye for detail.

“It’s very close to perfect. They’ve done everything with purpose,” said Shaynna.

Her only criticism was the pendant lights being too far forward, something that Marty agreed with.

“The only reason they won’t get a perfect 10 is the knocking head risk,” he shared after getting an accidental lump to the head.

Darren loved the pitch of the roof, which allowed for plenty of natural light to enter the space, alongside the “elegant and elevated” behead. His only criticism was the bed styling, which he said didn’t feel sophisticated enough for a main bedroom.

All in all, the three judges agreed that the space was “very memorable” and to keep up the good work.

See more of Emma and Ben’s house here.

Han and Can. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Han and Can

Spent

In week four of The Block, Han and Can spent $18,643.

Scores

Han and Can were given a 6 and a ½ from Marty and Darren and a 7 from Shaynna, leaving them with a total score of 20 – the lowest of the week.

Feedback

After an incredibly turbulent week, the girls were hopeful they could replicate their win from week three; however, they were left disappointed after receiving intense feedback from the judges.

“I absolutely hate it. I actually want to vomit. I’m great at selling, and not even I can sell this,” said Marty.

“It’s so abrasive [and] intense,” Darren added of the colour scheme, suggesting that Han and Can change it.

“There are so many elegant inclusions in here that are overwhelmed. It’s like a punch in the face,” he added.

While Shaynna could see what they were trying to achieve, she criticised the couple for not thinking about each of the individual spaces of their house as a collective.

On a slim positive, however, the judges praised the walk-in robe, which Marty described as “luxurious.”

See more of Han and Can’s house here.

Britt and Taz. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Britt and Taz

Spent

In week four of The Block, Britt and Taz spent $15,074 – the least amount spent by any of the teams, securing them an additional $10,000 for managing their budget the best.

Scores

Britt and Taz were given a 10 from Darren, 9 and a ½ from Marty and Shaynna, leaving them with a near total score of 29 and as the winners of week four.

Feedback

All of the judges were in agreement that Britt and Taz had the best room reveal of the week as they described the space as “beautiful, heavenly, elevated, sophisticated,” and “connected to nature.”

“This is a gift to the agency that’s selling this,” Marty exclaimed about the space.

While the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, Shaynna did criticise the inclusion of the plants and pendant lights, while all three judges criticised the unfinished paint work, and upside-down handles in the walk-in robe.

See more of Britt and Taz’s house here.

Sonny and Alicia. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

In week four of The Block, Sonny and Alicia spent $19,172.

Scores

Sonny and Alicia were awarded a 7 from Darren and Shaynna and a 7 and a ½ from Marty, leaving them with a total score of 21 and a ½.

Feedback

It was a disappointing week for this husband-wife duo as they were awarded the second-lowest score.

While they were complimented for their choice of artwork, Shaynna was critical of how it was placed, describing their entranceway where the artwork was featured as like a “dated hotel entrance.”

She was also critical of the bedhead not being big enough, too much empty space in the room, and the visibility of power sockets, which she said was “messy.”

Upon initial inspection, Marty said the main bedroom was “calming, homely, and sophisticated,” and was a particular fan of the lush velvet curtains.

Darren agreed with this sentiment: “It’s beautiful and considered [and] feels like elevated country. I love the palate.”

But the praise ended there, with all three judges unimpressed by the walk-in robe for being small, pokey, impractical, and “outdated.”

“It’s a disaster,” Marty said in summary.

See more of Sonny and Alicia’s house here.

Robby and Mat. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Robby and Mat

Spent

In week four of The Block, Robby and Mat spent $17,933.

Scores

Robby and Mat were awarded a 9 from Darren, and an 8 from Shaynna and Marty, leaving them with a total score of 25.

Feedback

While these Adelaide-based best friends were nervous they’d receive mostly negative feedback from the judges, they were left pleasantly surprised.

All three judges complimented the boys for how big and expansive their main bedroom and walk-in robe were, also liking the attention to detail and the floor-to-ceiling painting, which Robby and Mat spent countless hours doing.

They also enjoyed the four-poster bed, which Darren said felt “very country”, with Shaynna suggesting they move it over slightly so it’s in the centre.

Shaynna also said that while she liked the inclusion of the David Bromley artworks, she felt like there were too many: “One is enough.”

As the only house without a fireplace, the judges also encouraged them to add one in: “That’s an inclusion that matters,” said Marty.

When it came to the walk-in robe, the compliments continued to flow, the only criticism being the lack of an island.

See more of Robby and Mat’s house here.