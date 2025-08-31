All the living and dining room reveals on Week 5 of The Block 2025

We are officially at the halfway point of The Block 2025, and week five had its challenges.

This week, some contestants thrived, but others buckled under the pressure.

Sonny and Alicia were in low spirits after they accused Han and Can of cheating, and were frustrated with their lack of wins.

Every contestant gave it everything they had, and the judges had a variety of opinions.

Find out below what the judges scored every living and dining area on Week 5 of The Block 2025.

The Block 2025: Week Five Living and Dining Room Reveals

Emma and Ben. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Emma and Ben

Spent

In week five of The Block, Emma and Ben spent $22,269.

Scores

Emma and Ben were awarded an 8 from Darren, a 6 and a ½ from Marty, and 7 and a ½ from Shaynna, leaving them with a final score of 22.

Feedback

Emma and Ben were on a high after revealing they were expecting their first child, and were determined to win this week.

Unfortunately, the judges agreed that their living and dining space did not make a memorable impression.

While Darren loved the pitched roof, he said the scaling of their furniture was off.

Marty praised the elevation of the room, which enhanced the view, but the lounges were not in the right spot to enjoy it.

Darren agreed with this and said: “The connection to the outside and your living spaces sell the dream…This is selling a chiropractic bill.”

Marty also said the staining they used for their bench seat did not match the rest of their house, so it lacked cohesion.

Shaynna also had an issue with the styling and found it underwhelming.

“I am struggling in here. This dining table is the most underwhelming dining table I have seen in a long time, the way they’ve styled it,” she said.

Despite the judges being less than impressed, they did love their addition of automatic blinds, which adjusted based on the temperature.

See more of Emma and Ben’s house here.

Han and Can. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Han and Can

Spent

In week five of The Block, Han and Can spent $32,412 on their living and dining space.

Scores

Han and Can were awarded nines from Shaynna and Marty, and 9 and a ½ from Darren, leaving them with a score of 27 and a ½ – the third-highest of the week, after Robby and Mat used their one-point gnome.

Feedback

Along with not wanting to make the same mistakes as last week, Han and Can were left shaken after Sonny and Alicia accused them of cheating.

Despite this, they persevered and impressed all three judges with their attention to detail.

They were overjoyed that they did not have any bold colours present this time, and it all worked together.

For Marty, the fireplace was the hero, and he said the room overall was very marketable.

“It’s got some energy in a very elegant way that I haven’t seen the girls do yet,” Shaynna added.

She and Darren agreed that the dining table was “magical” and a major drawcard.

However, they all said the layout of the area needed to be fixed, but were excited to see what they did with the rest of their home.

See more of Emma and Ben’s house here.

Britt and Taz. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Britt and Taz

Spent

In week five of The Block, Britt and Taz $33,585, which was the most out of all of the contestants.

Scores

Britt and Taz were awarded 9 and a ½ by all three judges, leaving them with 28 and a ½ points. They were equal first with Robby and Mat, but the pair won by using their one-point gnome.

Feedback

All three judges were in awe of their timber ceiling,

“This is something that you come to Daylesford for, that connects with the landscape… I feel like I am home,” Shaynna said.

While she loved every element and would have given the room a 10, she said the couch was in the wrong spot.

They were all in agreement that everything flowed, and all of the elements came together beautifully.

“This house is starting to feel really, beautifully meshed together,” Darren added.

See more of Britt and Taz’s house here.

Sonny and Alicia. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

In week five of The Block, Sonny and Alicia spent $19,999, which was the least, which meant they won $10,000 for their budgeting skills. They were the only pair who stayed below the $20,000 budget.

Scores

Sonny and Alicia were 6 and a ½ from Marty and Shaynna, and eight from Shayna, leaving them with 21 points – the lowest score of the week.

Feedback

After receiving a low score last week, Sonny and Alicia wanted to turn it around.

While the judges loved their choice of artwork and bricks for the fireplace, they said it was not in the right spot.

They agreed that their lack of spatial awareness made the space feel smaller.

Shaynna was confused about their choice of furniture and styling, which veered away from their mid-century Western theme.

“I’m really concerned about their design direction. Because at the moment, I don’t see one room connecting with the next, and I’m really worried,” she said.

Darren agreed and said the furniture needed to be changed.

See more of Sonny and Alicia’s house here.

Robby and Mat. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock.)

Robby and Mat

Spent

In week five of The Block, Robby and Mat spent $21,225.

Scores

Robby and Mat were awarded 9 and a ½ from Darren and Shayna, and nine from Shaynna. They used their gnome, so they won with 29 and a ½ points.

Feedback

The pair wanted to make a lasting impression with their space, especially with their friend’s artwork!

Despite stressing about finishing, they managed to pull it off.

From the moment they all walked in, the judges were in awe of the space. When it came to the layout, they said the friends nailed it.

So much so that it left Marty speechless. Out of all of the houses, he said he wanted to take this one to the auction the most.

However, Shaynna would have liked the wall with the art painted a different colour.

While they all had positive comments, their lack of finishes and corking prevented them from getting a perfect score.

See more of Robby and Mat’s house here.