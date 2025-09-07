All the rumpus room reveals from Week 6 of The Block 2025

Week six on The Block was full of plenty of highs and lows as all five teams worked around the clock to deliver their rumpus rooms.

From incorrect furniture being ordered, a shortage of floorboards, fewer working days due to a public holiday, sickness, and more, all of our blockheads really had their work cut out for them this week.

But it wasn’t all negative, with Sonny and Alicia taking home the $260,000 Titanium caravan after the bathhouse challenge.

The Block 2025: Week Six Rumpus Room Reveals

Emma and Ben

Spent

In week six of The Block, Emma spent a conservative $8,700 on their rumpus room, winning them second place and a $10,000 bonus for managing their budget the best.

Scores

The expectant parents were awarded a 9 from Shaynna and a 9.5 from both Darren and Marty, resulting in a total score of 28.

Feedback

The judges were thrilled to see that Emma and Ben had adopted their feedback from previous weeks when they walked into their rumpus room.

Shaynna praised the green ceiling, while Marty thought the look and feel was very Daylesford, and incredibly “marketable.”

“I love the flooring, I love the artwork, I love the wallpaper, I love the artwork. There’s nothing I fault with their selection. It is beautiful,” said Shaynna.

Darren further praised the space for its stylish yet cost-effective design.

“This is the room to nail, and they’ve nailed it,” added Marty.

There were, however, concerns that the space wasn’t more kid-friendly, considering its proximity to the kids’ bedrooms in the house.

Han and Can

Spent

Despite battling sickness throughout much of the week, Han and Can were able to finish their rumpus room in week six of The Block, spending a total of $11,570.

Scores

After receiving their best feedback from the season so far from the judges, the girls were awarded a 9.5 from Shaynna, 9 and 3/4 from Marty, and 10 from Darren – leaving them with a near total score of 29 and a 1/4 that won them the week.

In an added bonus, because they were awarded a 10, they also took home an additional $10,000 on top of their initial $10,000 for winning.

Feedback

After a turbulent few weeks and less than impressive feedback for prior spaces, Han and Can were rewarded for their bold choice to turn their rumpus room into a cinema room with positive praise from the judges.

From the recessed television, wide windows, fluting on the wall, coppered ceiling, to the choice of furniture and layout, there was a lot to love across the board.

“It’s bloody brilliant,” exclaimed Darren.

“Personally, I love nearly everything in here,” added Marty.

While Shaynna did love the space, she did critique the styling on the shelves on either side of the TV, claiming that it was the only thing she didn’t like about the room.

Britt and Taz

Spent

To pull their rumpus room together, Britt and Taz spent $10,872 on week six of The Block.

Scores

It was a disappointing week for the couple who were awarded a 6.5 from Marty and 7’s from both Darren and Shaynna – leaving them with a total score of 20.5, the second lowest after Robby and Mat.

Feedback

Despite their hopes that they had a winning room on their hands, the judges couldn’t be anymore clearer that the couple got it completely wrong, turning their rumpus room into a wellness space.

“I can see it making sense, but this is so niche in this market,” said Shaynna.

“Fundamentally, they have just reduced the value of their home. They have to change this,” added Marty.

Darren then recommended the couple move the wellness space into their shed outside and redo their rumpus room.

Sonny and Alicia

Spent

In week six of The Block, Sonny and Alicia spent $10,846.

Scores

After being ripped at judging in week five, Sonny and Alicia were pleasantly surprised to be awarded a 9 from Marty and Shaynna and 9.5 from Darren in week six, leaving them with a total score of 27.5.

Feedback

The judges loved how the couple colour drenched the room in burgundy.

“It’s so on trend, and it’s so perfect for Daylesford. I am besotted,” exclaimed Darren.

Shaynna said she thought the room was quintessentially Daylesford: “I think it’s perfect.”

“This is where there is value,” chimed in Marty.

There were, however, some critiques about where the burgundy extended to such as the air conditioner grill, and the inclusion of the picture frames.

Robby and Mat

Spent

The boys spent a conservative $9,986 for their rumpus room – the second lowest of the week.

Scores

It was a disappointing week for the boys, who were awarded a 6 from Darren, Marty, and Shaynna and a total score of 18 – the lowest of the week.

Feedback

The judges all agreed that Robby and Mat’s unfinished rumpus room was poorly designed, not reflective of the Daylesford region, and that they’d really dropped the ball this week.

“It’s not inviting, it’s not warm, it’s not Daylesford,” Marty said bluntly, with Shaynna critical of the inclusion of so many indoor plants.

“All of the styling is wrong, the colour scheme is wrong. This is one of their worst rooms; it’s terrible,” added Shaynna.

