The fourth week of The Block 2024 made it clear that each team is improving and learning from their mistakes. With the lowest scoring rooms sitting at 26.5 points, all rooms could be classified as a winner.



Apart from growing tensions between Perth couple Jesse and Paige, each team had a relatively smooth sailing ride in week four of The Block.



Each team renovated their second guest bedroom and though it was a challenging week, they all pulled through to produce an incredibly built, and designed room that really impressed the judges.

As the season continues, New Idea will round up every room reveal… scroll down to see The Block 2024 week four room reveal.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK FOUR ROOM REVEALS: THE SECOND GUEST BEDROOM

Jesse and Paige

SPENT: $14,382

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Jesse and Paige a score of 9, Marty Fox gave 8.5 and Shaynna Blaze gave 9, leaving the two with 26.5 points in total.



The judges were immediately impressed by Jesse and Paige’s kid’s room. They loved the colour palette, patterns, and overall design.



“It’s elegant and classy and there’s so much here to connect with, with little kids,” Shaynna said.



“This room is in tune with all of the rooms you have delivered so far on The Block,” Marty added.



The only problem they found was an incompletion issue in the wardrobe which had no wallpaper on the inside of the entrance.

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $8,946

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 8.5, leaving the two with 27 points in total.



Courtney and Grant were applauded for the choice of curves in their guest bedroom which tied into the bathrooms in the home. “This is insane,” Marty said.



Darren loved that the curve of the wall was followed through in the skirting – all the judges were extremely impressed by this.



Marty called Courtney and Grant “the front runner,” leaving the two very pleased with themselves.

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $13,948

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 9, Marty gave 8.5 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 26.5 points in total.



Ricky and Haydn definitely bounced back after their disastrous week previously, with the judge making a point to mention they were very happy that the boys decided to go with a new builder.



“I think that they’ve delivered a room that a buyer will walk through and really appreciate,” Marty said.



Shaynna’s only concern was with the colour matching within the room.

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $9,504

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 27.5 points in total.



Walking into Kylie and Brad’s guest bedroom, the judges felt that the two had finally turned a corner! “It feels soft and light and bright,” Darren said.



“This room is incredibly marketable and you are now building a very appealing house,” Marty said.



They were also congratulated for being the only house so far that sleeps seven people.

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $18,135

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9 and Shaynna gave 9.5, leaving the two with 28 points in total.



The judges were thoroughly impressed by the bedhead. Kristian and Mimi have once again created a stunning room, with the styling being absolutely perfect.



“I think the colour palette is so sophisticated,” Shaynna said. ” I absolutely adore it.”



Marty said that the bedhead is likely to break the internet.