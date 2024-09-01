The third week of The Block 2024 proved to be VERY dramatic for some couples.



From a heated argument that resulted in tears and pushed one couple to their breaking point, to the first challenge of the season, it’s fair to say there was not a dull moment!



Each team (almost) renovated their second bathroom in the house, the main ensuite. Much like their experience renovating the bathroom in the first week, this week’s room was a challenge for everyone.

As the season continues New Idea will round up every room reveal… scroll down to see The Block 2024 week three room reveal.

THE BLOCK 2024 WEEK THREE ROOM REVEALS: THE MAIN ENSUITE

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Jesse and Paige

SPENT: $26,109

SCORES: Darren Palmer gave Jesse and Paige a score of 10, Marty Fox gave 9 and Shaynna Blaze gave 8.5, leaving the two with 27.5 points in total.

Shaynna described Jesse and Paige’s ensuite as “sophisticated, fresh and elegant” and they were all impressed by the layout of the bathroom.



“In terms of layout and planning, this is absolutely successful,” Darren said. The only thing that judges criticised them on was having the switches on the outside of the room and not having a light over the basins.

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Courtney and Grant

SPENT: $29,706

SCORES: Darren gave Courtney and Grant a score of 9.5, Marty gave 9.5 and Shaynna gave 9, leaving the two with 28 points in total.



The judges loved Courtney and Grant’s main ensuite, complimenting the two on all aspects of the room. “It’s classic,” Shaynna said.



“It’s got a very muted palette but you walk in and you go ‘woah’,” she added. They were applauded for the texture of the room, with the judges specifically pointing out the matte finish.



“These guys understand aesthetics and practicality and they’re combining both to deliver something that is extremely marketable,” Marty said.

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Ricky and Haydn

SPENT: $31,848

SCORES: Darren gave Ricky and Haydn a score of 1.5, Marty gave 1.5 and Shaynna gave 1, leaving the two with 4 points in total.

The judges were very disappointed that Ricky and Haydn were not able to finish their bathroom.



“This is the most unfinished room in Block history,” Marty said. However, Scotty confirmed that was in fact not true.



On a positive note, the judges did say that the layout was excellent, giving the boys a boost of confidence after their disastrous week.

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kylie and Brad

SPENT: $25,175

SCORES: Darren gave Kylie and Brad a score of 8, Marty gave 8 and Shaynna gave 7, leaving the two with 23 points in total.



Darren loved the Shou Sugi Ban timber wall, describing it as “absolutely stunning.” Kylie and Brad were also applauded for the contrast this timber wall had with the vanity drawers, as well as the lighting and having “less black.”



However, despite loving the Shou Sugi Ban on the wall, Shaynna did not like the other aspects of the bathroom, again describing the room as “art deco”.



“We are in Phillip Island, we are not in art deco world,” she said. “Stop it.”

(Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine) (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kristian and Mimi

SPENT: $21,732

SCORES: Darren gave Kristian and Mimi a score of 7, Marty gave 7.5 and Shaynna gave 7, leaving the two with 21.5 points in total.

Running champions Krisitan and Mimi were instantly criticised for the space and planning of their shower. “This is such a huge waste of space,” Shaynna said.



“I’ve never seen such a big, useless shower,” Marty added. “[It’s] wrecking the room.”



Nonetheless, they did love the materiality, colour, and texture of the room, saving them from receiving a very low score.