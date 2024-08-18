  •  
Home The Block

See the best and worst room reveals from this season of The Block

It's a big year!
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Channel Nine

After The Block contestants spend the week shedding their blood, sweat and tears to present the perfect room, judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox inspect each finished room and provide their honest input.

The contestants then line up together in a room with hosts Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft to hear what each judge thought of their room and are provided with a score out of 30 (each judge ranks the room out of 10).

Though this leaves some teams elated, others are left devastated and upset after receiving a low score after all their effort. Nonetheless, each team is given feedback and advice on how to improve the following week, pushing each team to better themselves as the challenge continues.

That being said, the scoring system in place means each week there is a winner AND a loser, and even if they’ve all done incredible and have received a good score, it is sometimes simply not enough!

We have rounded up the best and worst room reveals from each week of The Block 2024:

THE BEST AND WORST ROOM REVEALS OF THE BLOCK 2024

week one guest bathroom reveal the block jesse and paige
Jesse and Paige’s Guest Bathroom (Credit: Channel Nine)
week one guest bathroom room reveal the block kristian and mimi
Kristian and Mimi’s Guest Bathroom. (Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM

In week one, the Blockheads renovated the guest bathroom. Here are the best and worst room reveals in the first week:

WORST: Jesse and Paige – 18.5

BEST: Kristian and Mimi – 28.5

See each team’s room reveal and score here.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories