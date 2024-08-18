After The Block contestants spend the week shedding their blood, sweat and tears to present the perfect room, judges Shaynna Blaze, Darren Palmer and Marty Fox inspect each finished room and provide their honest input.



The contestants then line up together in a room with hosts Scotty Cam and Shelley Craft to hear what each judge thought of their room and are provided with a score out of 30 (each judge ranks the room out of 10).



Though this leaves some teams elated, others are left devastated and upset after receiving a low score after all their effort. Nonetheless, each team is given feedback and advice on how to improve the following week, pushing each team to better themselves as the challenge continues.



That being said, the scoring system in place means each week there is a winner AND a loser, and even if they’ve all done incredible and have received a good score, it is sometimes simply not enough!



We have rounded up the best and worst room reveals from each week of The Block 2024:

THE BEST AND WORST ROOM REVEALS OF THE BLOCK 2024

Jesse and Paige’s Guest Bathroom (Credit: Channel Nine)

Kristian and Mimi’s Guest Bathroom. (Credit: Channel Nine)

WEEK ONE: GUEST BATHROOM

In week one, the Blockheads renovated the guest bathroom. Here are the best and worst room reveals in the first week:

WORST: Jesse and Paige – 18.5

BEST: Kristian and Mimi – 28.5

See each team’s room reveal and score here.